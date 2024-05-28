Object: Stakeholder Engagement Policy

Snam is fully aware of its responsibilities as a leading company in Europe in the construction and integrated management of energy infrastructures, contributing to economic development and the wellbeing of its employees and associates, as well as the local communities in which it operates.

Snam strongly believes that today, more than ever, it is necessary to have a broader outlook and range of action than in the past, aiming to create solid relationships between people, suppliers and communities, responding to the needs of sustainable development for all stakeholders. The introduction of the "corporate purpose" (Energy to inspire the world) in the Bylaws will increasingly orientate the Company's activities towards the creation of long-term value while safeguarding the interests of all relevant stakeholders. This was introduced along with the commitment to favor the energy transition towards forms of use of resources and energy sources compatible with environmental protection and progressive decarbonization. Snam recognizes the central importance of stakeholders as the beneficiaries of the value created through the Company's activities, which is shared with them, on the basis of individual prerogatives and expectations. Respond to their needs can positively influence our license to operate, competitive position and long-term success.

This policy, which applies to all the Group (corporate and its subsidiaries), is aimed at ensuring that the corporate stakeholder engagement strategy is applied consistently across all operations.

Consistent with its Business and Sustainable Development Model, with its Code of Ethics and the strategic Shared Value approach, Snam continuously interacts with its stakeholders according to the criteria of transparency, honesty and impartiality, in compliance with the laws and regulations defined by the national regulatory system.

Stakeholder identification and engagement

Snam's engagement with its stakeholders, at supranational, national and local level (e.g. local communities, public authorities, associations and non-governmental organizations, suppliers, shareholders, investors etc.), is a key activity for the correct development and implementation of the Company's projects.

In order to define the suitable terms of engagement and involvement, stakeholders, after being identified, are then divided and prioritized on the basis of reciprocal interests. Snam adopts diversified and flexible dialogue and involvement practices (e.g. webinars, focus groups, surveys, etc.), in response to the various characteristics and needs of each stakeholder:

At national and supranational level, the interested stakeholders (employees, suppliers, authorities and institutions, shareholders and investors, gas system operators) contribute with their opinions, perspectives, skills and resources (considered of the outmost importance by Snam) to the implementation of the Company's activities based on a

