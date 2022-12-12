Snam S p A : included in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Snam has been included for the thirteenth time in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, one of the most important stock market indices worldwide for assessing corporate social responsibility. Snam obtained a score of 87/100.

The inclusion in this index is testament to ESG centrality in the company's strategy, of its commitment to promoting initiatives and setting targets and of its transparency in disclosing data and information.

The company also keeps track of its commitment to ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) issues through the use of a Scorecard, a tool created to offer the most transparency possible on the key sustainability issues and to evaluate the group's performance in relation to some lofty goals set for the upcoming years.

In addition to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, Snam also ranks in other relevant global sustainability indices, including FTSE4Good, CDP, ECPI, MSCI, Vigeo, Ethibel, Oekom-ISS and the United Nations Global Compact 100.