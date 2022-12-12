Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Snam S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:04 2022-12-12 am EST
4.871 EUR   -0.06%
05:43aSnam S P A : included in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
PU
12/09Italy's Snam to pick offshore site for new LNG terminal in early 2023
RE
11/28Italy would ideally need 4 new LNG terminals, Eni head says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Snam S p A : included in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

12/12/2022 | 05:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Snam has been included for the thirteenth time in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, one of the most important stock market indices worldwide for assessing corporate social responsibility. Snam obtained a score of 87/100.

The inclusion in this index is testament to ESG centrality in the company's strategy, of its commitment to promoting initiatives and setting targets and of its transparency in disclosing data and information.

The company also keeps track of its commitment to ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) issues through the use of a Scorecard, a tool created to offer the most transparency possible on the key sustainability issues and to evaluate the group's performance in relation to some lofty goals set for the upcoming years.

In addition to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, Snam also ranks in other relevant global sustainability indices, including FTSE4Good, CDP, ECPI, MSCI, Vigeo, Ethibel, Oekom-ISS and the United Nations Global Compact 100.

Attachments

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 10:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SNAM S.P.A.
05:43aSnam S P A : included in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
PU
12/09Italy's Snam to pick offshore site for new LNG terminal in early 2023
RE
11/28Italy would ideally need 4 new LNG terminals, Eni head says
RE
11/28Snam S P A : confirmed on the podium of Europe's most transparent companies in digital com..
PU
11/25Italy govt to oppose Piombino city appeal against new LNG terminal
RE
11/23Prospex Energy gets final approval for Podere Maiar site development
AN
11/14Snam S P A : Foundation, new Board of Directors established under the chairmanship of Moni..
PU
11/10Snam S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/10Snam S P A : Snam4Environment becomes BioEnerys. At Ecomondo, Snam presents the evolution ..
PU
11/10Transcript : Snam S.p.A., Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNAM S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 330 M 3 509 M 3 509 M
Net income 2022 1 163 M 1 226 M 1 226 M
Net Debt 2022 14 722 M 15 515 M 15 515 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 5,69%
Capitalization 16 336 M 17 216 M 17 216 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,33x
EV / Sales 2023 9,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 568
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart SNAM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Snam S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,87 €
Average target price 5,05 €
Spread / Average Target 3,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Venier Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alessandra Pasini Chief Financial Officer
Monica de Virgiliis Independent Chairman
Claudio Farina Executive VP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Laura Cavatorta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAM S.P.A.-8.04%17 216
ENERGY TRANSFER LP38.76%35 270
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP39.99%8 017
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.17.34%5 447
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-31.53%3 076
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.21.61%724