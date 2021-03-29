Snam S p A : Notice publication of documents

Log in
03/29/2021
NOTICE - PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS

San Donato Milanese, 29 March 2021 - The following documentation is available to the public at Snam's registered office in Piazza Santa Barbara 7, San Donato Milanese (MI), on the Company's website (www.snam.it, "Governance and Conduct - Shareholders Meeting" section) and at the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket

STORAGE"(www.emarketstorage.com): the Report of the Board of Directors for the

Shareholders' Meeting relating to item 5"Proposal to change the 2020-2022 Long term share incentive plan. Related and consequent resolutions" and the Information

Document on the 2020-2022 Long Term Share Incentive Plan, with the proposed amendments.

The aforementioned documents segreteria.societaria@snam.it

mayalsoberequestedbyemailing

Snam

Piazza Santa Barbara, 7

registered office: Piazza Santa Barbara 7, San Donato Milanese (MI)

20097 San Donato Milanese (MI)

Share capital: 2,735,670,475.56 euros, fully paid-up

Switchboard tel. no. + 39 02.3703.1

Tax Code and Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi Chamber

www.snam.it

of Commerce Business Register no. 13271390158

R.E.A. Milan no. 1633443

VAT no. 13271390158

Snam S.p.A.

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 14:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
