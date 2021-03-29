Snam S p A : Notice publication of documents

NOTICE - PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS
San Donato Milanese, 29 March 2021 - The following documentation is available to the public at Snam's registered office in Piazza Santa Barbara 7, San Donato Milanese (MI), on the Company's website (www.snam.it, "Governance and Conduct - Shareholders Meeting" section) and at the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket
STORAGE"(www.emarketstorage.com): the Report of the Board of Directors for the
Shareholders' Meeting relating to item 5"Proposal to change the 2020-2022 Long term share incentive plan. Related and consequent resolutions" and the Information
Document on the 2020-2022 Long Term Share Incentive Plan, with the proposed amendments.
The aforementioned documents segreteria.societaria@snam.it
mayalsoberequestedbyemailing
