Snam S p A : Snam4Mobility launches new natural gas refueling stations in Pomigliano d'Arco and Anagni

The plants were developed in collaboration with EnerGas and AmeGas respectively

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 31 May 2021 - Two new natural gas refueling stations for cars have been inaugurated in Pomigliano d'Arco (Naples) and Anagni (Frosinone), in Campania and Lazio respectively. The plants were developed by Snam4mobility in partnership with Energas, leading company in the distribution and sale of alternative fuels, and AmeGas (Energas Group).

The two stations, located in Via Vesuviana (Pomigliano d'Arco) and in Via Anticolana (Anagni), strengthen the supply of CNG (compressed natural gas) in Campania and Lazio, where are currently operating 117 and more than 80 natural gas and biomethane stations respectively. CNG is an alternative fuel for sustainable mobility.

The distributors, managed by EnerGas and AmeGas, are part of the expansion plan of natural gas and biomethane refueling infrastructure promoted by Snam4mobility. As part of the agreement, Snam4Mobility and EnerGas will also create eight new distributors in Lazio, Campania and Calabria.

The new openings are part of the commitment of Snam4Mobility, a company wholly owned by Snam, to provide integrated services for sustainable 'smart green' natural gas and biomethane mobility. To strengthen the distribution network, Snam4Mobility develops compressed natural gas (CNG and Bio-CNG) distribution infrastructure for cars and liquefied natural gas (LNG and Bio-LNG) for heavy transport throughout Italy. Snam's 2020-2024 strategic plan envisages the construction of 150 new natural gas and biomethane refuelling stations and the launch of the first hydrogen refuelling stations.