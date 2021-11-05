Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Snam S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/05 08:23:15 am
5.119 EUR   +0.61%
08:08aSnam and Shell Energy Italia sign cooperation agreement on energy transition
PU
07:07a2021 Nine months results (Transcript)
PU
11/042021 Nine months results (PDF)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Snam and Shell Energy Italia sign cooperation agreement on energy transition

11/05/2021 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The two companies will develop joint initiatives in hydrogen, energy efficiency and sustainable mobility

Snam, one of the world's leading energy infrastructure companies, and Shell Energy Italia, one of the largest producers, traders and retailers of energy solutions, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together on energy transition issues both at domestic and international level. The cooperation will be initially focused on hydrogen development and may also extend to energy efficiency and sustainable mobility projects.

More specifically, the two companies will share experiences and skills for the study and possible implementation of joint projects aimed at using hydrogen in industrial sectors as well as its transport through the existing gas infrastructure.

This agreement, where applicable, will be subject to subsequent binding agreements that the parties will define in compliance with the applicable regulatory profiles.

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 12:07:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SNAM S.P.A.
08:08aSnam and Shell Energy Italia sign cooperation agreement on energy transition
PU
07:07a2021 Nine months results (Transcript)
PU
11/042021 Nine months results (PDF)
PU
11/042021 Third quarter results press release (PDF)
PU
11/04Snam Sets Target To Cut 55% Methane Emissions By 2025
MT
11/04Notice publication of documents
PU
11/04Italy's Snam raises methane-cutting target after revenues jump 15%
RE
11/04SNAM : net profit over 7% up in the first nine months of 2021
PU
11/02Notice publication of documents
PU
11/01S&P Raises Snam, Terna's Outlooks To Positive Amid Italy's Investment-Led Recovery
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNAM S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 027 M 3 493 M 3 493 M
Net income 2021 1 348 M 1 555 M 1 555 M
Net Debt 2021 13 992 M 16 148 M 16 148 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 5,11%
Capitalization 16 639 M 19 213 M 19 203 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 3 357
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart SNAM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Snam S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 5,09 €
Average target price 5,10 €
Spread / Average Target 0,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Alverà Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Pasini Chief Financial Officer
Nicola Bedin Chairman
Claudio Farina Executive VP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Rozemaria Bala Secretary, Head-Governance, Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAM S.P.A.10.58%19 213
ENBRIDGE INC.28.52%85 089
TC ENERGY CORPORATION28.81%52 399
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.58%48 953
KINDER MORGAN, INC.22.53%37 979
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.41.05%34 361