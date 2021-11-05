Snam and Shell Energy Italia sign cooperation agreement on energy transition

The two companies will develop joint initiatives in hydrogen, energy efficiency and sustainable mobility

Snam, one of the world's leading energy infrastructure companies, and Shell Energy Italia, one of the largest producers, traders and retailers of energy solutions, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together on energy transition issues both at domestic and international level. The cooperation will be initially focused on hydrogen development and may also extend to energy efficiency and sustainable mobility projects.

More specifically, the two companies will share experiences and skills for the study and possible implementation of joint projects aimed at using hydrogen in industrial sectors as well as its transport through the existing gas infrastructure.

This agreement, where applicable, will be subject to subsequent binding agreements that the parties will define in compliance with the applicable regulatory profiles.