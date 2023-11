RAVENNA, Italy (Reuters) - Italy's Snam is confident that two multi-billion-euro energy projects on hydrogen and carbon capture it is sponsoring will get the priority status from the European Commission, the gas grid operator chief executive said in Tuesday.

The two initiatives -- a pipeline to bring hydrogen from southern Italy to Austria and Germany and a French-Italian plan to liquefy, transport and store carbon dioxide -- are expected to qualify as EU's Projects of Common Interest (PCI), Stefano Venier told a news conference.

Brussels is expected to publish its updated list of PCI projects by the end of this month.

