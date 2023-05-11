Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Snam S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  04:01:09 2023-05-11 am EDT
5.088 EUR   +0.08%
03:39aSnam confirms guidance after rise in first quarter sales
RE
02:26aSnam, up revenues and down profit in quarter; outlook unchanged
AN
05/08Germany, Austria, Italy urge EU to back hydrogen projects
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Snam confirms guidance after rise in first quarter sales

05/11/2023 | 03:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Italian gas group Snam logo is seen outside their office in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian gas grid operator Snam on Thursday confirmed its targets for this year after reporting a 13% year-on-year rise in revenue for the first quarter.

Sales between January and March rose to 912 million euros ($1 billion) driven by the group's regulated business, the company said.

Adjusted core earnings rose 1.5% to 597 million euros in the period thanks to the growth in the group's energy transition business.

Gas demand in Italy in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to 20.5 billion cubic metres (bcm), down 19% year-on-year due to lower consumption in all sectors that Snam operates in.

Snam said the most recent estimates on the evolution in gas demand in Italy for 2023 were in line with 2022, when the country consumed 69 bcm.

The group, which also manages the bulk of Italy's gas storage facilities, said the country was in good shape ahead of a winter season in which imports from Russia were expected to fall further.

"We face the coming winter with a much stronger and more resilient energy system thanks to storage facilities that are still 65% full," Snam CEO Stefano Venier said in a statement.

The group is completing work on its new liquefied natural (LNG) gas terminal in the Tuscan port of Piombino, which is expected to start commercial operations by the end of this month.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Alvise Armellini and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SNAM S.P.A. 0.08% 5.088 Real-time Quote.12.30%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.03% 75.28 Delayed Quote.8.36%
All news about SNAM S.P.A.
03:39aSnam confirms guidance after rise in first quarter sales
RE
02:26aSnam, up revenues and down profit in quarter; outlook unchanged
AN
05/08Germany, Austria, Italy urge EU to back hydrogen projects
RE
05/05Eni Delivers First LNG Cargo at New Snam Regasification Terminal in Piombino, Italy
MT
05/05Italy new LNG terminal to be operational at end-month, Snam CEO says
RE
05/04SNAM S.P.A. : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
04/27SNAM S.P.A. : Changes in management and corporate officers
CO
04/20Italgas to make offer for Veolia's Italian water assets in mid-May
RE
04/20Italy's Eni, Snam offer Slovakia gas supply and storage
RE
04/06Mib in green before Easter; Asians down
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNAM S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 497 M 3 839 M 3 839 M
Net income 2023 1 130 M 1 241 M 1 241 M
Net Debt 2023 15 179 M 16 662 M 16 662 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 5,53%
Capitalization 17 087 M 18 756 M 18 756 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,23x
EV / Sales 2024 8,78x
Nbr of Employees 3 587
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart SNAM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Snam S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,08 €
Average target price 5,21 €
Spread / Average Target 2,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Venier Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Luca Passa Chief Financial Officer
Monica de Virgiliis Independent Chairman
Claudio Farina Executive VP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Laura Cavatorta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAM S.P.A.12.30%18 756
ENERGY TRANSFER LP5.31%39 109
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP7.01%8 661
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.-14.88%4 558
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-20.30%2 313
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION23.89%921
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer