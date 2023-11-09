(Alliance News) - Snam's board meeting announced Thursday that it had approved consolidated results for the first nine months, which closed with a net profit of EUR1.04 billion from EUR997 million in the same period last year. The board also approved the distribution of an interim 2023 dividend of EUR0.1128 per share, to be paid from January 24, 2024.

Group adjusted net income for the first nine months was EUR942 million, an increase of EUR10 million, compared to adjusted net income for the first nine months of 2022.

Total revenues, net of energy costs, stood at EUR2.80 billion, up EUR409 million from the first nine months of 2022.

Adjusted Ebitda for the first nine months of 2023 stood at EUR1.86 billion, up EUR156 million, compared to the corresponding figure for the first nine months of 2022.

Net financial debt was EUR14.3 million, up EUR2.41 billion from December 31, 2022, rising "mainly due to the expected evolution of working capital related to balancing activities, financial investments and the payment of the 2022 dividend," Snam wrote in the released note.

The company confirmed its guidance for 2023, confirming its financial targets.

Snam closed Wednesday's session flat at EUR4.38 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

