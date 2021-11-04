Snam: net profit over 7% up in the first nine months of 2021

Total Revenues

Total Revenues amounted to 2,334 million euros, an increase of 302 million euros (+14.9%) compared with the first nine months of 2020, due to growth in regulated revenues and in the energy transition new businesses, more specifically in respect of energy efficiency. The increase in revenues was also affected by the release of past balance sheet items (+17 million euros).

Regulated revenues amounted to 2,069 million euros, up by 159 million euros (+8.3%). Net of variable charges to cover energy costs (158 million euros; +106 million euros compared with the first nine months of 2020), regulated revenues amounted to 1,911 million euros, up by 53 million euros (+2.9%), mainly as a result of the increase in the transport RAB base (+34 million euros, including the effect of lower input-based incentives) and higher volumes of transported gas (+4 million euros) following the gradual recovery of production activities as well as colder weather conditions recorded in April and May.

Revenues from new businesses amounted to 245 million euros, up 143 million euros compared with the first nine months of 2020 due the strong development of energy efficiency activities (+153 million euros), in the residential sector more specifically, and the contribution from Mieci and Evolve, two companies that entered the scope of consolidation at the end of 2020. Snam Global Solutions posted a slowdown compared with the same period in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2021 amounted to 1,716 million euros, an increase of 46 million euros (+2.8%) compared to the corresponding figure for the first nine months of 2020, due to the positive performance of the regulated business (+48 million euros; +2.9%). The first nine months of 2021 also register a positive impact on the performance of provisions for risks and charges. By contrast personnel costs increase due to the strengthening of the structure to support new business initiatives and to the costs associated with the gradual return of staff to the offices. New business EBITDA decreased (-2 million euros): the positive contribution from energy efficiency activities was offset by a lower contribution in the biomethane business and Snam Global Solutions both posting a slowdown in growth due to COVID-19 pandemic effects.

Adjusted EBIT

Adjusted EBIT, in the first nine months of 2021, amounted to 1,115 million euros, up by 10 million euros (+0.9%) compared with the corresponding first nine months of the 2020 figure, due to the specified increase in EBITDA, partly absorbed by greater amortisation, depreciation and impairment losses (-36 million euros, 6.4%) resulting primarily from the entry into operation of new assets.

Net financial expenses

Net financial expenses amounted to 76 million euros, down by 24 million euros (-24%) compared with the first nine months of 2020, mainly due to the benefits arising from