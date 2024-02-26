(Alliance News) - Snam Spa announced Monday that the dedicated hydrogen infrastructure planned for Hydrogen Valley in Puglia has been included by the European Commission among the IPCEI - Important Projects of Common European Interest - on hydrogen approved last Feb. 15 as part of the Hy2Infra wave.

This third IPCEI wave, which comes after those Hy2Tech, dedicated to the development of hydrogen technologies for end users, and Hy2Use, focused on hydrogen applications in the industrial sector, considers 32 companies involved for a total of 33 projects in Europe. The framework was jointly conceived and notified by seven member states-France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, and Slovakia.

Under this program, member states will provide up to EUR6.9 billion in public funding, which in turn is expected to stimulate private investment for an additional EUR5.4 billion dedicated to innovative projects in strategic sectors for European industry.

The infrastructure planned by Snam is part of the broader framework of the development of the hydrogen supply chain involving other leading industrial players active in Puglia.

Snam's project, whose operational phase is expected in 2028, involves total investments of around EUR100 million, dedicated to the repurposing of existing pipelines and the installation of new ones, for a total length of around 110 km.

Taken together, the Hy2Infra IPCEI will support Europe-wide deployment of electrolyzers for 3.2 GW, the construction and repurposing of hydrogen transport and distribution pipelines for about 2,700 km, the development of hydrogen storage facilities for at least 370 GWh, and the construction of handling terminals and related port infrastructure for liquid organic hydrogen carriers to handle 6,000 tons of hydrogen per year.

Snam's stock is in fractional red at EUR4.37 per share.

