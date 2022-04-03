Snam: slates filed for renewal the Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors

San Donato Milanese, 3 April 2022 - Snam hereby announces that as of 2 April 2022, the deadline as laid down in current regulations, the following slates of candidates for the office of Director and for the office of Statutory Auditor of the Company have been filed at the company's registered offices in view of the renewal of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors on the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for 27 April 2022 on single call. The slates were submitted respectively by CDP Reti S.p.A, owner of 31.352% of the share capital, and by institutional investors, which together hold approximately 1.36467% of the share capital1.

Slates of candidates for the office of Director and Statutory Auditor submitted by CDP Reti S.p.A.

Candidates for the office of Director

1. Monica De Virgiliis (Chairman) (*)

2. Stefano Venier (*) (**)

3. Qinjing Shen

4. Massimo Bergami (*)

5. Augusta Iannini (*)

6. Alessandro Tonetti

7. Francesca Fonzi

(*) Candidate who declared possession of the independence requirements pursuant to articles 147-ter, subsection 4 and 148, subsection 3, of the Consolidated Law on Finance and article 2 of the Corporate

Governance Code promoted by the Corporate Governance Committee.

(**) Candidate having the specific professional expertise for the office of Chief Executive Officer.

Candidates for the office of Statutory Auditor

Standing Auditors

1. Gianfranco Chinellato (*) (**)

2. Ines Gandini (*) (**)

Alternate Auditors

1. Maria Gimigliano (*) (**)

2. Federico Sambolino (*) (**)

(*) Candidate enrolled in the register of external auditors who has declared to have worked on legal audits for a period of no less than three years.

(**) Candidate who declared he/she fulfils also the independence requirements of article 2 of the

Corporate Governance Code promoted by the Corporate Governance Committee.

The aforementioned Shareholder, in line with the requirements of the Corporate Governance Code and the Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors of Snam on item 7 on the agenda ("Appointment of Directors"), highlighted that the proposed candidates take into account the "Guidelines of the Board of Directors of Snam to Shareholders on the future size and composition of the Board of Directors" (approved on 17 February 2022), also with reference to the diversity criteria set forth in the Corporate Governance Code. In particular, the proposed candidates present the characteristics, including in terms of knowledge, skills and experience, recommended by the above-mentioned Guidelines and meet the diversity criteria, including in terms of complementarity of professional and managerial experience, gender diversity, age

and seniority of office, as well as the presence of international experience.

In addition, in relation to the items on the agenda of the Snam shareholders' meeting, called for 27 April 2022, related to the renewal of the Company's Board of Directors, the Shareholder submitted, pursuant to Article 126-bis, subsection 1, penultimate sentence, of the Consolidated Law on Finance, the following

PROPOSED RESOLUTION

• Item 8 on the Agenda: "Appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors"

- Appoint Monica De Virgiliis as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Slates of candidates for the office of Director and Statutory Auditor submitted by institutional investors

Candidates for the office of Director

1. Piero Manzoni (*);

2. Rita Rolli (*);

3. Laura Cavatorta (*).

(*) Candidate who declared possession of the independence requirements pursuant to articles 147-ter, subsection 4 and 148, subsection 3, of the Consolidated Law on Finance and article 2 of the Corporate Governance Code promoted by the Corporate Governance Committee.

Candidates for the office of Statutory Auditor

Standing Auditors:

1. Stefano Gnocchi (*) (**).

Alternate Auditors:

1. Federica Albizzati (*) (**).

(*) Candidate enrolled in the register of external auditors who has declared to have worked on legal audits for a period of no less than three years.

(**) Candidate who declared he/she fulfils also the independence requirements of article 2 of the

Corporate Governance Code promoted by the Corporate Governance Committee.

