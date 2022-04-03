Log in
    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
Snam: slates filed for renewal the Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors

04/03/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Snam: slates filed for renewal the Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors

San Donato Milanese, 3 April 2022 - Snam hereby announces that as of 2 April 2022, the deadline as laid down in current regulations, the following slates of candidates for the office of Director and for the office of Statutory Auditor of the Company have been filed at the company's registered offices in view of the renewal of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors on the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for 27 April 2022 on single call. The slates were submitted respectively by CDP Reti S.p.A, owner of 31.352% of the share capital, and by institutional investors, which together hold approximately 1.36467% of the share capital1.

1 Amundi Asset Management SGR S.p.A. manager of the funds: Amundi Private Global Infrastructure 2024, Amundi Accumulazione Infr Glob 2026, Amundi Accumulazione Infra Glob 2026 Due, Amundi Dividendo Italia, Amundi Esg Selection Dinamico, Amundi Esg Selection Bilanciato, Amundi Esg Selection Conservativo, Amundi Obiettivo Risparmio 2022, Amundi Obiettivo Crescita 2022, Amundi Obiettivo Risparmio 2022 Due, Amundi Obiettivo Crescita 2022 Due, Amundi Obiettivo Risparmio 2022 Tre, Amundi Obiettivo Risparmio 2022 Quattro, A F European Equity Esg Improvers, Core Pension Garantito Esg, Core Pension Azionario Plus 90% Esg, Core Pension Azionario 75% Esg, Core Pension Bilanciato 50% Esg, Core Pension Obbligaz Misto 25% Esg, Seconda Pensione Garantita Esg, Seconda Pensione Prudente Esg, Seconda Pensione Espansione Esg, Seconda Pensione Bilanciata Esg, Seconda Pensione Sviluppo Esg, Amundi Risparmio Italia, Amundi Obblig Piu a Distribuzione; Anima Sgr S.P.A. manager of the funds: Anima Crescita Italia, Anima Iniziativa Italia, Anima Italia; Arca Fondi Sgr S.P.A. manager of the funds: Fondo Arca Azioni Italia, Fondo Arca Azioni Europa, Fondo Arca Green Leaders, Fondo Arca Previdenza Alta Crescita Sostenibile; BancoPosta Fondi S.p.A. SGR manager of the funds: Bancoposta Global Equity Lte, Bancoposta Rinascimento, Bancoposta Global Equity Hedged Lte, Bancoposta Equity Developed Countries; Epsilon Sgr S.P.A. manager of the funds: Epsilon DLongRun, Epsilon Multiasset Valore Globale Luglio 2022, Epsilon Multiasset Valore Globale Maggio 2022, Epsilon QEquity, Epsilon QReturn, Epsilon QValue; Eurizon Capital S.A. manager of the fund Eurizon Fund sub-funds: Eurizon Fund - Sustainable Global Equity, Eurizon Fund - Italian Equity Opportunities, Eurizon Fund - Equity Europe LTE, Eurizon Fund - Equity Italy Smart Volatility, Eurizon Fund - Equity Europe ESG LTE, Eurizon Fund - Equity World LTE, Eurizon AM SICAV - Italian Equity, Eurizon AM SICAV - Global Equity; Eurizon Capital Sgr S.P.A manager of the funds: Eurizon Global Multiasset Selection Settembre 2022, Eurizon Rendita, Eurizon Azioni Area Euro, Eurizon Am Mito 50 (Multiasset Italian Opportunities 50), Eurizon Am Tr Megatrend, Eurizon Am Tr Megatrend II, Eurizon Progetto Italia 70, Eurizon Azioni Italia, Eurizon Pir Italia Azioni, Eurizon Progetto Italia 40; Fidelity Funds - Sustainable Research Enhanced Europe Equity Pool, Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Europe Equity UCITS ETF, Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Global Equity UCITS ETF; Fideuram Asset Management Ireland manager of the fund Fonditalia Equity Italy; Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking Asset Management Sgr S.P.A. manager of the funds Fideuram Italia, Piano Azioni Italia, Piano Bilanciato Italia 50; Interfund Sicav - Interfund Equity Italy; Generali Investments Luxembourg SA manager of the fund Gis Absolute Return Multi Strategies; Generali Investments Partners Spa SGR manager of the fund Fondo Alleanza Obbligazionario; Kairos Partners Sgr S.P.A. as management company of Kairos International Sicav - Sub-funds: ACTIVESG, Italia Pir, Patriot, Italia; Legal & General Assurance (Pensions Management) Limited; Mediolanum Gestione Fondi Sgr S.P.A. manager of the fund Mediolanum Flessibile Futuro Italia.

This press release is available atwww.snam.it

snam press office

T+ 39 02.37037273ufficio.stampa@snam.it

snam investor relations

T+39 02.37037898investor.relations@snam.it

Slates of candidates for the office of Director and Statutory Auditor submitted by CDP Reti S.p.A.

Candidates for the office of Director

  • 1. Monica De Virgiliis (Chairman) (*)

  • 2. Stefano Venier (*) (**)

  • 3. Qinjing Shen

  • 4. Massimo Bergami (*)

  • 5. Augusta Iannini (*)

  • 6. Alessandro Tonetti

  • 7. Francesca Fonzi

(*) Candidate who declared possession of the independence requirements pursuant to articles 147-ter, subsection 4 and 148, subsection 3, of the Consolidated Law on Finance and article 2 of the Corporate

Governance Code promoted by the Corporate Governance Committee.

(**) Candidate having the specific professional expertise for the office of Chief Executive Officer.

Candidates for the office of Statutory Auditor

Standing Auditors

  • 1. Gianfranco Chinellato (*) (**)

  • 2. Ines Gandini (*) (**)

Alternate Auditors

  • 1. Maria Gimigliano (*) (**)

  • 2. Federico Sambolino (*) (**)

(*) Candidate enrolled in the register of external auditors who has declared to have worked on legal audits for a period of no less than three years.

(**) Candidate who declared he/she fulfils also the independence requirements of article 2 of the

Corporate Governance Code promoted by the Corporate Governance Committee.

The aforementioned Shareholder, in line with the requirements of the Corporate Governance Code and the Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors of Snam on item 7 on the agenda ("Appointment of Directors"), highlighted that the proposed candidates take into account the "Guidelines of the Board of Directors of Snam to Shareholders on the future size and composition of the Board of Directors" (approved on 17 February 2022), also with reference to the diversity criteria set forth in the Corporate Governance Code. In particular, the proposed candidates present the characteristics, including in terms of knowledge, skills and experience, recommended by the above-mentioned Guidelines and meet the diversity criteria, including in terms of complementarity of professional and managerial experience, gender diversity, age

and seniority of office, as well as the presence of international experience.

In addition, in relation to the items on the agenda of the Snam shareholders' meeting, called for 27 April 2022, related to the renewal of the Company's Board of Directors, the Shareholder submitted, pursuant to Article 126-bis, subsection 1, penultimate sentence, of the Consolidated Law on Finance, the following

PROPOSED RESOLUTION

  • Item 8 on the Agenda: "Appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors"

- Appoint Monica De Virgiliis as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Slates of candidates for the office of Director and Statutory Auditor submitted by institutional investors

Candidates for the office of Director

  • 1. Piero Manzoni (*);

  • 2. Rita Rolli (*);

  • 3. Laura Cavatorta (*).

(*) Candidate who declared possession of the independence requirements pursuant to articles 147-ter, subsection 4 and 148, subsection 3, of the Consolidated Law on Finance and article 2 of the Corporate Governance Code promoted by the Corporate Governance Committee.

Candidates for the office of Statutory Auditor

Standing Auditors:

1. Stefano Gnocchi (*) (**).

Alternate Auditors:

1. Federica Albizzati (*) (**).

(*) Candidate enrolled in the register of external auditors who has declared to have worked on legal audits for a period of no less than three years.

(**) Candidate who declared he/she fulfils also the independence requirements of article 2 of the

Corporate Governance Code promoted by the Corporate Governance Committee.

These slates, together with the relative documentation, shall be made available to the public by 6 April 2022 at the registered office, on the Company's website

(www.snam.it, in the "Governance and Conduct - Shareholders' Meeting" section) as

well as at the authorised

STORAGE"(www.emarketstorage.com).

storagemechanism

"eMarket

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 08:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
