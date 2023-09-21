(Alliance News) - Snam Spa announced Thursday the start of the placement of senior unsecured EU taxonomy-aligned transition bonds totaling EUR500 million maturing in 2028 and convertible into existing ordinary shares of Italgas Spa.

The five-year bonds will be issued at a par value of EUR100,000 and are expected to pay an annual fixed-rate coupon of between 2.75 percent and 3.25 percent, payable on a semi-annual basis in arrears on March 29 and September 29 of each year, with the first coupon payment scheduled for March 29, 2024.

The initial conversion price, used to calculate the exchange property underlying the bonds, will incorporate a premium of between 20 percent and 25 percent applied to the reference price.

The bonds will be offered exclusively to qualified investors not resident or located in the U.S., Australia, Canada, South Africa and Japan.

Snam will use the proceeds of the bond placement to finance or refinance, in part or in full, present and future Eligible Projects, as defined in the issuer's Sustainable Finance Framework.

Snam's stock closed Thursday 2.2 percent in the red at EUR4.71 per share.

