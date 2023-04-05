Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Snam S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
Sold more than 11 million De Nora shares for EUR196 million

04/05/2023 | 02:48am EDT
(Alliance News) - Snam Spa has announced that the sale of 11.5 million ordinary shares of Industrie De Nora Spa to institutional investors has been completed.

The shares were sold at a unit price of EUR17.08, for a total consideration of EUR196 million. Initially, there were 10 million shares to be sold, but due to high investor demand, this number was increased to 11.5 million.

As a result of the sale, Asset Company 10 Srl holds 43.5 million multiple voting shares, representing approximately 22 percent of the company's share capital, Federico De Nora Spa holds 88.8 million multiple voting shares and 499,843 ordinary shares, representing approximately 44 percent of the company's share capital, and Norfin Spa holds 11.5 million multiple voting shares and 63,819 ordinary shares, representing approximately 5.7 percent of the company's share capital.

Following the sale, Federico De Nora retains control of Industrie De Nora.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

