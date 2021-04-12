Sustainable mobility: first natural gas refueling station by Tamoil and Snam4Mobility inaugurated in Trentino-Alto Adige

The plant, located along the Brenner motorway, will also supply biomethane. Other openings planned in the coming weeks in Abruzzo, Lombardy, Marche and Piedmont

Milan, 12th April 2021 - A new compressed natural gas (CNG) refueling station for motor vehicles, developed in collaboration between Tamoil Italia and Snam4Mobility, was inaugurated today in Trentino-Alto Adige, along the Brenner motorway.

The plant, installed in the Tamoil service area of Paganella Est (Km 132 of the A22 motorway), is part of the agreement signed in 2019 between Tamoil Italia and Snam4Mobility to expand the infrastructure to support sustainable natural gas mobility in Italy. Other stations created in collaboration by the two companies will be inaugurated by May in Abruzzo (Mozzagrogna - CH), Lombardy (Madignano - CR), Marche (Ascoli Piceno) and Piedmont (Pinerolo).

The Tamoil station in Paganella Est further expands the supply of natural gas along the A22 becoming the first motorway station to supply biomethane taken from the Snam network, further promoting green and renewable mobility.

The new station was inaugurated in the presence of Silvia Gadda, Retail Manager of Tamoil Italia, Carlo Costa, General Technical Director of Autostrada del Brennero, and Andrea Ricci, Senior Vice President Filling Stations of Snam4Mobility.

'Tamoil has always been attentive to the needs of its customers and to market developments. This new service station represents a concrete response to the growing demand for green, sustainable and future-oriented mobility, while maintaining high standards of quality, offer and competitiveness', said Silvia Gadda, Retail Manager of Tamoil Italia.

'Autostrada del Brennero invests in innovation and efficiency in the transport sector 'cause they represent the way forward to achieve the objectives of stimulating economic growth and mitigating climate change. The Company has a Sustainable Mobility Plan for the construction of refueling stations equipped with alternative fuels such as hydrogen, LPG, CNG, LNG and charging points for electric vehicles.The methane refueling station in the Paganella Est service area is added to the 6 already present on the motorway route and contributes to the strengthening of the CNG distribution network for motor vehicles along the A22 axis', commented Carlo Costa, General Technical Director of Autostrada del Brennero.

'With the inauguration of the first station built in collaboration with Tamoil Italia, we take a further step towards strengthening the Italian natural gas and biomethane distribution infrastructure along the motorways.Snam4Mobility will continue to invest to allow alternative and sustainable fuels such as CNG, LNG, biomethane, bio-LNG and hydrogen to promote the decarbonisation of mobility for cars, commercial vehicles, heavy transport and local public transport', stated Andrea Ricci, Senior Vice President of Filling Stations at Snam4Mobility.