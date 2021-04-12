Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Borsa Italiana  >  Snam S.p.A.    SRG   IT0003153415

SNAM S.P.A.

(SRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sustainable mobility: first natural gas refueling station by Tamoil and Snam4Mobility inaugurated in Trentino-Alto Adige

04/12/2021 | 05:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The plant, located along the Brenner motorway, will also supply biomethane. Other openings planned in the coming weeks in Abruzzo, Lombardy, Marche and Piedmont

Milan, 12th April 2021 - A new compressed natural gas (CNG) refueling station for motor vehicles, developed in collaboration between Tamoil Italia and Snam4Mobility, was inaugurated today in Trentino-Alto Adige, along the Brenner motorway.

The plant, installed in the Tamoil service area of Paganella Est (Km 132 of the A22 motorway), is part of the agreement signed in 2019 between Tamoil Italia and Snam4Mobility to expand the infrastructure to support sustainable natural gas mobility in Italy. Other stations created in collaboration by the two companies will be inaugurated by May in Abruzzo (Mozzagrogna - CH), Lombardy (Madignano - CR), Marche (Ascoli Piceno) and Piedmont (Pinerolo).

The Tamoil station in Paganella Est further expands the supply of natural gas along the A22 becoming the first motorway station to supply biomethane taken from the Snam network, further promoting green and renewable mobility.

The new station was inaugurated in the presence of Silvia Gadda, Retail Manager of Tamoil Italia, Carlo Costa, General Technical Director of Autostrada del Brennero, and Andrea Ricci, Senior Vice President Filling Stations of Snam4Mobility.

'Tamoil has always been attentive to the needs of its customers and to market developments. This new service station represents a concrete response to the growing demand for green, sustainable and future-oriented mobility, while maintaining high standards of quality, offer and competitiveness', said Silvia Gadda, Retail Manager of Tamoil Italia.

'Autostrada del Brennero invests in innovation and efficiency in the transport sector 'cause they represent the way forward to achieve the objectives of stimulating economic growth and mitigating climate change. The Company has a Sustainable Mobility Plan for the construction of refueling stations equipped with alternative fuels such as hydrogen, LPG, CNG, LNG and charging points for electric vehicles.The methane refueling station in the Paganella Est service area is added to the 6 already present on the motorway route and contributes to the strengthening of the CNG distribution network for motor vehicles along the A22 axis', commented Carlo Costa, General Technical Director of Autostrada del Brennero.

'With the inauguration of the first station built in collaboration with Tamoil Italia, we take a further step towards strengthening the Italian natural gas and biomethane distribution infrastructure along the motorways.Snam4Mobility will continue to invest to allow alternative and sustainable fuels such as CNG, LNG, biomethane, bio-LNG and hydrogen to promote the decarbonisation of mobility for cars, commercial vehicles, heavy transport and local public transport', stated Andrea Ricci, Senior Vice President of Filling Stations at Snam4Mobility.

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 09:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SNAM S.P.A.
05:21aSUSTAINABLE MOBILITY : first natural gas refueling station by Tamoil and Snam4Mo..
PU
04/06SNAM S P A  : Notice publication of documents
PU
04/06SNAM S P A  : Annual Report 2020 (PDF)
PU
04/06SNAM S P A  : Annual Report 2020 (Other)
PU
04/01SNAM S P A  : Notice publication of documents
PU
04/01SNAM S P A  : awarded as innovator in sustainable finance by Environmental Finan..
PU
04/01SNAM S P A  : Arbolia and four venetian company planted over 600 trees in Rovigo
PU
03/31BLOG POST : Snam will be “Net Zero” in 2040
PU
03/29SNAM S P A  : Notice publication of documents
PU
03/25ARBOLIA : a new forest of 400 trees planted in Pignataro Maggiore
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 860 M 3 401 M 3 401 M
Net income 2021 1 159 M 1 378 M 1 378 M
Net Debt 2021 13 666 M 16 249 M 16 249 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 5,58%
Capitalization 15 282 M 18 160 M 18 170 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 10,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 015
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart SNAM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Snam S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,01 €
Last Close Price 4,67 €
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Alverà Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Pasini Chief Financial Officer
Nicola Bedin Chairman
Cosma Panzacchi EVP-Digital Transformation & Technology
Francesco Gori Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAM S.P.A.1.56%18 160
ENBRIDGE INC.13.53%74 549
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.16.79%49 915
TC ENERGY CORPORATION13.39%45 707
KINDER MORGAN, INC.20.92%37 433
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.17.71%28 668
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ