Shares of power producers fell as a rotation out of one of the leading 2022 sectors continued.

The Select Sector SPDR Utilities exchange-traded fund is down 5% since late last week.

Italian grid operator Snam fell after analysts at brokerage UBS said an infrastructure-spending plan was not as ambitious as anticipated.

