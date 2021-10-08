Challenge Accepted: Announcing A New Way to Win Money on Spotlight

We're committed to rewarding our community for their creativity and further democratizing content creation, ensuring Spotlight is a place where anyone can take center stage.

Announcing a new way for creators to get rewarded: Spotlight Challenges!

Spotlight Challenges will offer Snapchatters the chance to win cash prizes for creating top-performing Spotlight Snaps using specific Lenses, Sounds, or #Topics. Whether it be your best trick shot or your funniest impression, these challenges champion Snapchatters to create Snaps that highlight their unique voice, perspective, personality and creativity.

Spotlight Challenges will be rolling out next month to Snapchatters 16+ in the U.S., with more markets coming in the following months.

Snapchatters can win a share of the total prize amount available for each Spotlight Challenge, which will typically range from $1k to $25k, although occasionally we may make available a larger sum for a particular Challenge. The minimum prize that a Snapchatter can win in a Spotlight Challenge is $250 USD!

To participate, visit the Trending Page, accessed via the trending symbol on the top right corner of Spotlight within Snapchat. Select the Challenge you want to participate in to see that specific Challenge's page, which will feature the Challenge description and entries submitted by the community. Tap "Challenge Details" for additional Challenge-specific details like available prizes and the submission deadline. Tap the camera icon to open the Snapchat camera. Create and submit!

For each Challenge, the top 50 eligible, relevant and highest viewed submissions will be judged on the following criteria: Creativity & Originality, Innovative use of Snap Creative Tools, Unique POV, and Entertainment Value. Typically, each Challenge will feature an average of 3 to 5 winners, although occasionally we may select more or less winners (must be 16+ and resident of 50 U.S./D.C., Official Rules apply).

We can't wait to see what you create!