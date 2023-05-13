Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Snap Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNAP   US83304A1060

SNAP INC.

(SNAP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:33 2023-05-12 pm EDT
8.550 USD   -2.29%
12:28aFormer ByteDance executive says he was dismissed for flagging illegal activity
RE
05/11Distributing Information Using Common Components Is A Patent-Ineligible, Abstract Idea
AQ
05/10New York Times misses quarterly revenue estimates
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Former ByteDance executive says he was dismissed for flagging illegal activity

05/13/2023 | 12:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Man walks by a logo of Bytedance, which owns short video app TikTok, at its office in Beijing

(Reuters) - A former head of engineering at Bytedance in the United States has said the company discharged him after he voiced concern to management that it was taking user content from other platforms, mainly Instagram and Snapchat.

The dispute comes at a time when ByteDance-owned app TikTok faces growing calls for a nationwide ban from some U.S. lawmakers regarding concerns about potential Chinese government influence over it.

Yintao "Roger" Yu said in a complaint filed on Friday in San Francisco state court that the Chinese tech company engaged in a "worldwide scheme to steal and profit from the content of others" without seeking permission.

When Yu raised these concerns to higher management, he said they dismissed them and asked him to hide the illegal program, especially from employees in the United States, as it had stricter IP laws and class actions.

He was later dismissed by ByteDance in November 2018.

Yu also said in the complaint that ByteDance created fabricated users to exaggerate its metrics and served as a useful propaganda tool for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

He is seeking a court order that would prohibit ByteDance from scraping content from other social media platforms.

In response to the complaint, ByteDance said, "We plan to vigorously oppose what we believe are baseless claims and allegations. Mr. Yu worked for ByteDance Inc. for less than a year."

ByteDance also responded to the scraping allegations, saying it acquired data in line with industry practice and its global policy.

In April, Montana lawmakers passed a bill to ban its short-form TikTok app from operating in the state.

In March, U.S. lawmakers questioned TikTok's Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew about potential Chinese influence, saying its short videos were damaging children's mental health, reflecting bipartisan concerns about the app's power over Americans.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.84% 233.81 Delayed Quote.94.29%
SNAP INC. -2.29% 8.55 Delayed Quote.-4.47%
All news about SNAP INC.
12:28aFormer ByteDance executive says he was dismissed for flagging illegal activity
RE
05/11Distributing Information Using Common Components Is A Patent-Ineligible, Abstract Idea
AQ
05/10New York Times misses quarterly revenue estimates
RE
05/08Capitalgainsreport : The Future of Reality: Four AR Stocks You Don't Want to Miss (EPAZ, N..
AQ
05/03Skai Advances Omnichannel Coverage Through Expanded Partnership with Snap Inc
CI
05/02Snap Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
04/28Wall St climbs as strong earnings offset slowdown worries, Fed meeting in focus
RE
04/28Amazon, Snap fall; Intel, Mondelez rise
AQ
04/28Wall St climbs as strong earnings offset slowdown worries, Fed meeting in focus
RE
04/28Wall St climbs as strong earnings offset worries, Fed meeting in focus
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNAP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 558 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 251 M - -
Net cash 2023 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -10,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13 695 M 13 695 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
EV / Sales 2024 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 5 288
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart SNAP INC.
Duration : Period :
Snap Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 8,55 $
Average target price 9,79 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Lynton Independent Chairman
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Jerry James Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAP INC.-4.47%13 695
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-11.87%2 396
SHANGHAI YAOJI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.115.37%1 781
HELLO GROUP INC.-4.68%1 703
DENA CO., LTD.12.23%1 631
FINVOLUTION GROUP-17.54%1 146
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer