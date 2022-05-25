Log in
    SNAP   US83304A1060

SNAP INC.

(SNAP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/25 10:39:09 am EDT
14.30 USD   +11.81%
10:19aSusquehanna Adjusts Price Target for Snap to $14 From $34, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10:05aINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Snap Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
06:29aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 25, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Snap Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/25/2022 | 10:05am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Snap Inc. (“Snap” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SNAP) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 107 M - -
Net income 2022 -943 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 810 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -23,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 929 M 20 929 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,74x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 5 661
Free-Float 66,3%
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 12,79 $
Average target price 36,38 $
Spread / Average Target 184%
Managers and Directors
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Lynton Independent Chairman
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Joanna Coles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAP INC.-72.80%20 929
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-36.59%3 527
ANGI INC.-50.38%2 296
DENA CO., LTD.12.37%1 864
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB (PUBL)16.77%1 211
FINVOLUTION GROUP-24.34%1 064