Our digital identities should evolve with us. When you get a new haircut, or change up your style, your avatar should be able to as well. For 15 years, Bitmoji has offered our community a way to truly represent themselves online, and 1.7 billion avatars have been created worldwide.

Today, we're excited to introduce our new avatar style that brings the magic of Bitmoji to 3D in a much more immersive way. It will be rolling out globally over the coming weeks!

The new avatar style improves characteristics like hair texture, face shading and body proportions. Your Bitmoji can now have a bolder smile, a more astonished face when they're surprised, and can express even the most subtle and nuanced emotions. Plus, we're improving how you engage with your Bitmoji, like enhanced editing that allows you to modify your avatar in 3D, using zoom and rotating features to get a closer look.

There is also a great deal of care and craftsmanship involved in translating real garments into the Bitmoji world - down to the last stitch. With the new avatar, digital clothing will look much more realistic, allowing you to better portray your personal style just as you would in the real world, on Snapchat.

Bitmoji makes it possible for anyone to communicate in a cartoon-inspired and creative storytelling format online, and 3D allows us to offer the most customizable avatar yet to better represent our growing global community. We can't wait to see how you express yourself with your enhanced Bitmoji!