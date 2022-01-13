Snap Down Nearly 7%, on Track for Lowest Close Since Novemeber 2020 -- Data Talk

Snap, Inc. Class A (SNAP) is currently at $39.87, down $2.86 or 6.7%

-- Would be lowest close since Nov. 17, 2020, when it closed at $39.27

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 22, 2021, when it fell 26.59%

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 7.95% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 5, 2022, when it fell 11.29%

-- Down 15.23% month-to-date

-- Down 15.23% year-to-date

-- Down 52.03% from its all-time closing high of $83.11 on Sept. 24, 2021

-- Down 18.68% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 14, 2021), when it closed at $49.03

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $39.56

-- Down 7.42% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 4, 2022, when it fell as much as 8.86%

