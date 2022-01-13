Log in
    SNAP   US83304A1060

SNAP INC.

(SNAP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/13 02:53:23 pm
39.26 USD   -8.12%
02:25pSnap Down Nearly 7%, on Track for Lowest Close Since Novemeber 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:29pSnap Tumbles Nearly 7% Following Cowen Price Cut
DJ
12:20pSnap Shares Slide After Cowen Downgrade
MT
Snap Down Nearly 7%, on Track for Lowest Close Since Novemeber 2020 -- Data Talk

01/13/2022 | 02:25pm EST
Snap, Inc. Class A (SNAP) is currently at $39.87, down $2.86 or 6.7%


-- Would be lowest close since Nov. 17, 2020, when it closed at $39.27

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 22, 2021, when it fell 26.59%

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 7.95% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 5, 2022, when it fell 11.29%

-- Down 15.23% month-to-date

-- Down 15.23% year-to-date

-- Down 52.03% from its all-time closing high of $83.11 on Sept. 24, 2021

-- Down 18.68% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 14, 2021), when it closed at $49.03

-- Down 52.03% from its 52-week closing high of $83.11 on Sept. 24, 2021

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $39.56

-- Down 7.42% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 4, 2022, when it fell as much as 8.86%


All data as of 2:06:05 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-22 1424ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 017 M - -
Net income 2021 -662 M - -
Net cash 2021 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -103x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 68 787 M 68 787 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,9x
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 3 863
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart SNAP INC.
Duration : Period :
Snap Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 42,73 $
Average target price 71,24 $
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Lynton Independent Chairman
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Joanna Coles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAP INC.-9.14%68 787
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-11.57%5 643
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-18.24%4 844
ANGI INC.-6.95%4 306
HELLO GROUP INC.7.13%1 895