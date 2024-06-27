The EUROs 2024 are well underway, and as the competition approaches the knockout stage this weekend, Snapchatters are enjoying all the entertainment on and off the pitch, powered by our AR experiences. From exclusive Snap Star content brought by the teams themselves, to fun campaigns for football enthusiasts, we're helping our Snap community celebrate all the action from the tournament with their friends and family.



THE FUN STARTS WITH YELLOW

We kicked off the competition with our campaign The Fun Starts With Yellowto highlight how Snapchat is the perfect place to have fun with your favourite people during big sporting events.

Just like the yellow card calls out the players' unstaged and imperfect moments on the pitch, these often candid, emotional and real moments are just like the everyday moments friends and family share on Snapchat.

To embrace these 'yellow card moments' during the Euros, we have launched over 20 exclusive AR lenses - shared via Mass Snaps in Germany - to encourage Snapchatters to turn all their emotions and reactions to the action on the pitch, into memes to share with their friends and family on Snapchat!

Moments such as Yellow Card Feeling and Yellow Card football head - that have also been enjoyed by top German Snap Stars such as @JannikFreestyle.



CONTENT

Snapchatters can watch official EUROs highlightsin Germany, France, the Middle East andNorth Africa, through partnerships with Deutsche Telekom, Axel Springer, TF1, beIN SPORTSand football first digital media brands including COPA 90, Football Co, 433, among others.

These content partnerships cover every perspective from the tournament enabling sports fans to watch every goal from every game, behind the scenes footage, debates and more, on their favourite app Snapchat.

From the training camp, to the stadiums, fans can also follow the biggest teams like Belgium @royalbelgianfa, Netherlands @onsoranjeand France @equipedefrance, who are posting behind the scenes content as they progress through the tournament. France and Netherlands even have their own AR lens for Snapchatters to play with!

Our Snap Star community have been getting in on the EUROs action too, including Belgian footballer Jeremy Doku@jeremydokucurrently competing at the EUROs, and football influencers like Ben Black@benblackyt, posting his adventures from Germany daily.





AR POWERED PARTNERSHIPS AND EXPERIENCES

As Snapchat continues to reimagine the experience for the next generation of fans, there are more ways than ever to celebrate the EUROs including several amazing Augmented Reality experiences.

We partnered with Nike and Adidasto launch several 'Kit Selector' AR lenses that allow Snapchatters to try on all the official EUROs Nike and Adidas team kits, share with their friends and even swipe up to buy. Building on Snapchat's in-venue AR technology, CameraKit Live, we're helping to bring Adidas' official fan zone in Berlin to life, transforming fans' watching using AR!

Our German partner Deutsche Telekomhas embraced the AR opportunity on Snapchat to go beyond content, launching a series of EURO 2024 AR lenses to indulge Snapchatters' football fever. An official partner of the tournament and the German national team, the experiences include a lens that challenges Snapchatters to a passing game using foot-tracking technology.

In Germany, sponsors Lufthansacreated a lens where Snapchatters can try on scarves from their favourite teams - and SunExpresshas a gamified football lens for football fans traveling to Germany for the games.

Empowering the fans, Snapchat has also launched a 'Team Celebration' lens which lets Snapchatters celebrate a team win with the country name, scarf and confetti - and a team predictor lens letting fans choose their winners!



As teams rise and fall, there are more ways than ever before for our Snapchat community to experience all the feels across this major sporting moment.