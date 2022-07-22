Snap Inc. Down Over 37%, on Track for Lowest Close Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Snap, Inc. Class A (SNAP) is currently at $10.29, down $6.06 or 37.07%

--Would be lowest close since March 20, 2020, when it closed at $10.09

--On pace for largest percent decrease since May 24, 2022, when it fell 43.08%

--Snaps a five day winning streak

--Down 21.63% month-to-date

--Down 78.12% year-to-date

--Down 87.62% from its all-time closing high of $83.11 on Sept. 24, 2021

--Down 86.80% from 52 weeks ago (July 23, 2021), when it closed at $77.97

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $10.28; lowest intraday level since March 23, 2020, when it hit $10.05

--Down 37.13% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 24, 2022, when it fell as much as 44.15%

All data as of 11:14:41 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

