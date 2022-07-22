Log in
    SNAP   US83304A1060

SNAP INC.

(SNAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:11 2022-07-22 pm EDT
9.985 USD   -38.93%
11:37aSnap Inc. Down Over 37%, on Track for Lowest Close Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:46aSnap Faces 'Too Many Headwinds' Amid Stiff Competition; Revenue Will Likely Decline in Q4, Oppenheimer Says
MT
10:18aSocial media stocks slump as Twitter, Snap warn of dire ad spending
RE
Snap Inc. Down Over 37%, on Track for Lowest Close Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

07/22/2022 | 11:37am EDT
Snap, Inc. Class A (SNAP) is currently at $10.29, down $6.06 or 37.07%


--Would be lowest close since March 20, 2020, when it closed at $10.09

--On pace for largest percent decrease since May 24, 2022, when it fell 43.08%

--Snaps a five day winning streak

--Down 21.63% month-to-date

--Down 78.12% year-to-date

--Down 87.62% from its all-time closing high of $83.11 on Sept. 24, 2021

--Down 86.80% from 52 weeks ago (July 23, 2021), when it closed at $77.97

--Down 87.62% from its 52-week closing high of $83.11 on Sept. 24, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $10.28; lowest intraday level since March 23, 2020, when it hit $10.05

--Down 37.13% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 24, 2022, when it fell as much as 44.15%


All data as of 11:14:41 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1136ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 651 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 147 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 724 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -23,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26 895 M 26 895 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,41x
EV / Sales 2023 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 5 661
Free-Float 76,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 16,35 $
Average target price 24,92 $
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Lynton Independent Chairman
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Joanna Coles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAP INC.-65.24%26 828
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-43.30%3 068
ANGI INC.-41.15%2 723
DENA CO., LTD.9.71%1 668
NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-55.26%1 364
FINVOLUTION GROUP-6.90%1 309