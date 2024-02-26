Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Snap Inc. (“Snap” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SNAP). Investors who purchased Snap securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SNAP.

On February 6, 2024, post-market, Snap issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Among other items, Snap disclosed fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $1.361 billion, representing an increase of 5% year-over-year and falling short of consensus estimates. On this news, Snap’s stock price fell $6.04 per share, or 34.61%, to close at $11.41 per share on February 7, 2024.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Snap securities

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.

