Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Snap Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNAP   US83304A1060

SNAP INC.

(SNAP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/23 04:05:04 pm EDT
22.47 USD   -3.40%
05:20pSnap Foresees Q2 Revenue Below Low End of Expected Range -- Shares Plunge After-Hours
MT
05:08pSNAP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/19INSIDER SELL : Snap
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Snap Inc. Shares Drop 23% After Co. Comments on 2Q Guidance

05/23/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis


Shares of Snap Inc. slid in Monday's after-hours session after the company said it expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA would be below the low end of its second-quarter guidance range.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Snap said "the macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated."

At 5:19 p.m. ET, Snap shares dived 23.45% to $17.20 per share. The stock finished the day's regular session with a 3.4% loss, closing at $22.47 per share. The stock touched a 52-week low of $20.95 on May 12.

Last month, the company said it was expecting second-quarter revenue growth in a range of 20% to 25% year-over-year. The company also said it saw second-quarter adjusted EBITDA between breakeven and $50 million.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1741ET

All news about SNAP INC.
05:20pSnap Foresees Q2 Revenue Below Low End of Expected Range -- Shares Plunge After-Hours
MT
05:08pSNAP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/19INSIDER SELL : Snap
MT
05/19INSIDER SELL : Snap
MT
05/19INSIDER SELL : Snap
MT
05/17Snap Inc. to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications..
BU
05/12U.S. groups urge social media companies to fight 'Big Lie," election disinformation
RE
05/09SNAP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitiv..
AQ
05/09Snap Inc. Enters into A Credit Agreement
CI
05/04INSIDER SELL : Snap
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNAP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 470 M - -
Net income 2022 -804 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 812 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -50,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38 061 M 38 061 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,63x
EV / Sales 2023 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 5 661
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart SNAP INC.
Duration : Period :
Snap Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 23,26 $
Average target price 47,58 $
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Lynton Independent Chairman
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Joanna Coles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAP INC.-50.54%38 061
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-35.38%3 574
ANGI INC.-45.60%2 517
DENA CO., LTD.11.80%1 836
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB (PUBL)22.62%1 250
NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-64.26%1 090