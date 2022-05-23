Snap Inc. Shares Drop 23% After Co. Comments on 2Q Guidance

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of Snap Inc. slid in Monday's after-hours session after the company said it expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA would be below the low end of its second-quarter guidance range.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Snap said "the macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated."

At 5:19 p.m. ET, Snap shares dived 23.45% to $17.20 per share. The stock finished the day's regular session with a 3.4% loss, closing at $22.47 per share. The stock touched a 52-week low of $20.95 on May 12.

Last month, the company said it was expecting second-quarter revenue growth in a range of 20% to 25% year-over-year. The company also said it saw second-quarter adjusted EBITDA between breakeven and $50 million.

