Snap Inc. : and Google Partner to Bring “Quick Tap to Snap” to Pixel 6

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) today announced at the Pixel Fall Launch event a new feature on Google’s Pixel 6 called “Quick Tap to Snap,” launching later this year. This partnership with Google marks the first time Snap has created a camera-mode version of Snapchat accessible directly from a phone lockscreen, and will make the Pixel 6 the fastest phone to make a Snap.

By tapping the back of the phone, this speedy and simple gesture will help Snapchatters capture moments quickly before they disappear. Designed to launch into “Camera Only” mode on the lockscreen, Snapchatters can create Snaps without having to unlock their device. Once a Snap is ready to share, Snapchatters can authenticate on their device to unlock the full app experience. You can also make use of the ultrawide camera in Snapchat’s new ultrawide selfie feature on Pixel 6 Pro.

In addition to “Quick Tap to Snap,” Snap and Google will launch exclusive augmented reality Lenses, and some of Google’s key Pixel features, like live translation, will be directly available in Snapchat’s chat feature on Pixel 6. Snapchatters can talk to their friends in more than 10 languages, and conversations will be translated in real-time. These features will launch over the coming months.

“Billions of Snaps are created every day, and through device partnerships like these, Snap is making it easier than ever for our community to Snap moments as they happen,” said Ben Schwerin, Snap Inc. SVP of Content and Partnerships. “This lockscreen integration is a key step toward making Snapchat the fastest way to share a moment, and we look forward to bringing more innovation to our community with our partners at Google and beyond.”

“Google Pixel 6 has the most advanced Pixel camera ever, and Snapchatters are some of the most creative camera users there are. It’s exciting to partner with Snap to bring this Pixel-first capability to our new phones and help users capture the world as it happens,” said Rick Osterloh, Google’s SVP, Devices and Services.

