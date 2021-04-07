Log in
Snap Inc. : Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

04/07/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.


© Business Wire 2021
