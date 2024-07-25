Today, we're excited to announce the all-new class of creators and brand partners as part of the 2024 523 program.

Snapchat's 523 program is back and bigger than ever. Originally launched in 2021, 523 - Snapchat's first creator accelerator program - is designed to support and spotlight small, minority-owned companies and creatives that traditionally lack access and resources, particularly when compared to larger competitors and publishers, with the goal to help build their businesses and audiences through the distribution of content on Snapchat's Discover feed.

The 2024 12-month program will support 15 diverse creators through funding and resources, 1:1 mentorship, partner education, exposure and marketing, community engagement, and more. For more on Snapchat's 523 program, click here.

As announced at Snapchat's NewFronts presentation earlier this spring, the 2024 program has expanded to include all underrepresented communities, including the LGBTQ+ community, and has partnered with Ensemble, a branded entertainment company co-founded by award-winning actress, writer, and producer Issa Rae to empower this year's class of storytellers while providing brands with opportunities to collaborate directly with them.

Since then, the 523 program has partnered with Clinique to collaborate with creators to reestablish its dermatological expertise and engage Gen Z and multicultural audiences through impactful content around its science-backed skincare solutions, as well as inaugural sponsor AT&T to bring awareness to the AT&T Rising Future Makers program which meaningfully and authentically connects HBCU students and recent graduates to greater possibility.

Let's meet the class of 2024!