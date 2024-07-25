Introducing the 2024 523 Creator Class
Today, we're excited to announce the all-new class of creators and brand partners as part of the 2024 523 program.
Snapchat's 523 program is back and bigger than ever. Originally launched in 2021, 523 - Snapchat's first creator accelerator program - is designed to support and spotlight small, minority-owned companies and creatives that traditionally lack access and resources, particularly when compared to larger competitors and publishers, with the goal to help build their businesses and audiences through the distribution of content on Snapchat's Discover feed.
The 2024 12-month program will support 15 diverse creators through funding and resources, 1:1 mentorship, partner education, exposure and marketing, community engagement, and more. For more on Snapchat's 523 program, click here.
As announced at Snapchat's NewFronts presentation earlier this spring, the 2024 program has expanded to include all underrepresented communities, including the LGBTQ+ community, and has partnered with Ensemble, a branded entertainment company co-founded by award-winning actress, writer, and producer Issa Rae to empower this year's class of storytellers while providing brands with opportunities to collaborate directly with them.
Since then, the 523 program has partnered with Clinique to collaborate with creators to reestablish its dermatological expertise and engage Gen Z and multicultural audiences through impactful content around its science-backed skincare solutions, as well as inaugural sponsor AT&T to bring awareness to the AT&T Rising Future Makers program which meaningfully and authentically connects HBCU students and recent graduates to greater possibility.
Let's meet the class of 2024!
LaLa Milan
As a new mom, LaLa specializes in comedy and lifestyle content for social media, bringing laughter and relatable moments to her audience. With a background in acting, hosting, and entrepreneurship, she blends her diverse talents to create engaging and entertaining content.
Joseph Arujo
Joseph Arujo (he/him) is a 20-year-old Latinx author, mental-health activist, and content creator based in Los Angeles, CA. From fashion and lifestyle to comedy, travel, culture, and advocating for a variety of social causes, Joseph is uniting his online community and making a mark on the world.
Cindy Chen
Cindy is an avant-garde makeup art and fashion creator who provides an escape from reality through artistic storytelling, positivity, and humor. She left corporate life in 2020 after working as a senior visual designer to become a full-time creator, making videos that inspire others to stay creative.
Dillian Frelow
Dillian The Celebrity (27) is an enthusiastic emcee, tv personality, and fashion content creator from Beaumont, Texas, who focuses on authentically sharing his life stories and navigating challenges as a plus-size, queer, and black entertainer. Beyond visual appeal, Dillian The Celebrity aims to immerse viewers in his world through storytelling, showcasing his hands-on approach to fashion design and inspiring underrepresented communities to embrace creativity and self-belief.
Kennedy Murray
Kennedy Murray is a passionate content creator with a flair for fashion, makeup, and video editing. Dedicated to showcasing the diverse talents within the black creator community, Kennedy's work is both artistic and inspiring.
Tor'i Brooks a.k.a Bionic
Tor'i Brooks, a.k.a. Bionic, is a multifaceted talent, entrepreneur, and former professional basketball and track and field athlete based in Los Angeles who has made significant strides in sports, entertainment, and media. Known for his dynamic roles as a television star, producer, director, and podcast host, he collaborates with various media outlets and spearheads initiatives like the series "Bionic Battlegrounds" featuring Will Urena, Brandon Jones, and Ty McKinney, with DP Kavin Alexander and producer Emmanuel Williams, and the nonprofit Beyond an Athlete with his sister, Olympian Tia Brooks-Wannamacker. "Bionic" stands for Being Intentional, Optimizing Network Interfaces Creatively showcasing his versatility and commitment to inspiring others.
Shannon Baker
Shannon is an Indigenous creative (Dakelh Dene) who has developed an incredible digital platform. She was one of the first 'Indigenous influencers' to showcase her culture in social media. She has a combined audience of 1.5 million engaged fans across channels like: Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Youtube. She's a multi-faceted artist, producer, and actor. She is developing a reputation as a community leader who is inspiring the next generation of youth to follow their dreams, take up space, and raise their voices. She is a thought-leader in digital spaces. She sees an overwhelming need for inclusive and safe environments that promote excellence for Indigenous people and women.
Emmanuel Duverneau
Emmanuel is a self-taught cook with a huge passion for food. His goal is to show how you can have fun in the kitchen jamming to music and even sneaking in a dance break.
Sofi Ibrahim
The Odditty is a 25-year-old Nigerian-American immigrant who moved to the U.S. after a life-changing event in Nigeria. Over the past eight years, she has built an online community of over 1 million followers by sharing her experiences and promoting body positivity, self-confidence, and empowerment. Holding a Master's degree in Conflict Analysis and Peacebuilding, she blends her expertise with her content, making her a respected thought leader at the intersection of social media, activism, and peace.
David Bullock
David Bullock is a lifestyle creator who highlights travel, fashion, watches, financial literacy, and his marketing company, 907 Agency. Whether he is raising money for a nonprofit in Alaska or walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, he shares it all with his followers on Snapchat.
Ydelays Rodriguez
Ydelays Rodriguez is a bilingual Latina content creator based in Los Angeles, originally from Venezuela. Rodriguez started creating content in 2012, sharing beauty and lifestyle content, which evolved into a successful career with over 1 million followers across her social media channels.
Her journey began in her grandmother's beauty salon in Venezuela, where her passion for beauty was sparked. She later moved to Los Angeles and worked at Macy's beauty counters, further honing her expertise. In 2019, she launched her own beauty brand, Golden Dream Beauty, offering eco-conscious, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty products.
Rodriguez has collaborated with esteemed brands like YSL, Laura Mercier, Maybelline, Too Faced, Lancôme, and many more. She values and loves her online community like family, fostering a relationship built on trust and gratitude. Highlighting kindness and positivity, she uses her platform to inspire and uplift her followers. As a mother to her 5-year-old son, Matias, and an entrepreneur, she continues to advocate for Latina representation and empowerment in the beauty industry.
Alan Henderson
Alan Henderson is a Washington, DC-based creator with a love of architecture, DIY projects, and fitness. His "why" for creating content is to prove by example that your imagination is simply a preview of what can become your reality!
Jaylin Reed
Jaylin Reed is a professional basketball player/content creator who loves to make relatable and funny content for all to enjoy.
Davie Rickenbacker
Reality TV mogul-turned-content creator Davie Rickenbacker is an innovative Blerd with an unquenchable desire to achieve who resides in Atlanta, Georgia. His material is based solely around lifestyle content, cosplay fashion, reality TV, and all things Nerd.
Zaina Sesay
Zaina Sesay is a content creator and entrepreneur passionate about exploring fitness, wellness, and self-care to inspire transformative results. Through candid documentation of her journey in holistic lifestyle practices, including fashion and beauty, she fosters a community dedicated to personal growth and empowerment.
