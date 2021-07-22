Snap : July 2021 Investor Presentation

2

Disclaimers

Note Regarding User Metrics and Other Data

We deﬁne a Daily Active User, or DAU, as a registered Snapchat user who opens the Snapchat application at least once during a deﬁned 24-hour period. We calculate average DAUs for a particular quarter by adding the number of DAUs on each day of that quarter and dividing that sum by the number of days in that quarter. DAUs are broken out by geography because markets have diﬀerent characteristics. We deﬁne average revenue per user, or ARPU, as quarterly revenue divided by the average DAUs. For purposes of calculating ARPU, revenue by user geography is apportioned to each region based on our determination of the geographic location in which advertising impressions are delivered, as this approximates revenue based on user activity. This allocation diﬀers from our components of revenue disclosure in the notes to our consolidated ﬁnancial statements, where revenue is based on the billing address of the advertising customer. For information concerning these metrics as measured by us, see "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent periodic report ﬁled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in our periodic report that will be ﬁled with the SEC for our most recently completed period and other ﬁlings that we make from time to time with the SEC. Unless otherwise stated, statistical information regarding our users and their activities is determined by calculating the daily average of the selected activity for the most recently completed quarter included in this presentation. While these metrics are determined based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates of our user base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring how our products are used across large populations globally. For example, there may be individuals who have unauthorized or multiple Snapchat accounts, even though we forbid that in our Terms of Service and implement measures to detect and suppress that behavior. We have not determined the number of such multiple accounts. Changes in our products, infrastructure, mobile operating systems, or metric tracking system, or the introduction of new products, may impact our ability to accurately determine active users or other metrics and we may not determine such inaccuracies promptly. We also believe that we don't capture all data regarding each of our active users. Technical issues may result in data not being recorded from every user's application. For example, because some Snapchat features can be used without internet connectivity, we may not count a DAU because we don't receive timely notice that a user has opened the Snapchat application. This undercounting may increase as we grow in Rest of World markets where users may have poor connectivity. We do not adjust our reported metrics to reﬂect this underreporting. We believe that we have adequate controls to collect user metrics, however, there is no uniform industry standard. We continually seek to identify these technical issues and improve both our accuracy and precision, including ensuring that our investors and others can understand the factors impacting our business, but these and new issues may continue in the future, including if there continues to be no uniform industry standard. Some of our demographic data may be incomplete or inaccurate. For example, because users self-report their dates of birth, our age-demographic data may diﬀer from our users' actual ages. And because users who signed up for Snapchat before June 2013 were not asked to supply their date of birth, we may exclude those users from our age demographics or estimate their ages based on a sample of the self-reported ages we do have. If our active users provide us with incorrect or incomplete information regarding their age or other attributes, then our estimates may prove inaccurate and fail to meet investor expectations. See https://businesshelp.snapchat.com/ for details. In the past we have relied on third-party analytics providers to calculate our metrics, but today we rely primarily on our analytics platform that we developed and operate. We count a DAU only when a user opens the application and only once per user per day. We believe this methodology more accurately measures our user engagement. We have multiple pipelines of user data that we use to determine whether a user has opened the application during a particular day, and becoming a DAU. This provides redundancy in the event one pipeline of data were to become unavailable for technical reasons, and also gives us redundant data to help measure how users interact with our application. If we fail to maintain an eﬀective analytics platform, our metrics calculations may be inaccurate. We regularly review, have adjusted in the past, and are likely in the future to adjust our processes for calculating our internal metrics to improve their accuracy. As a result of such adjustments, our DAUs or other metrics may not be comparable to those in prior periods. Our measures of DAUs may diﬀer from estimates published by third parties or from similarly titled metrics of our competitors due to diﬀerences in methodology or data used.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements and use of Non-GAAP Financials

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding guidance, our future results of operations or ﬁnancial condition, business strategy and plans, user growth and engagement, product initiatives, and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going to," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. We caution you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including our ﬁnancial outlook and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that we believe may continue to aﬀect our business, ﬁnancial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: our ﬁnancial performance; our ability to attain and sustain proﬁtability; our ability to generate and sustain positive cash ﬂow; our ability to attract and retain users, partners, and advertisers; competition and new market entrants; managing our growth and future expenses; compliance with modiﬁed or new laws, regulations, and executive actions; our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to succeed in existing and new market segments; our ability to attract and retain qualiﬁed and key personnel; our ability to repay outstanding debt; future acquisitions or investments; and the potential adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, and the markets and communities in which we and our partners, advertisers, and users operate, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our most recent periodic report ﬁled with the SEC, which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in our periodic report that will be ﬁled with the SEC for our most recently completed period and other ﬁlings that we make from time to time with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The results, events, and circumstances reﬂected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events, or circumstances could diﬀer materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reﬂect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this presentation. And while we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements. The forward-looking statements made in this presentation relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reﬂect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reﬂect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reﬂect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, restructurings, legal settlements, or investments. Investors and others should note that we may announce material business and ﬁnancial information to our investors using our investor relations website (investor.snap.com), ﬁlings with the SEC, webcasts, press releases, and conference calls. We use these mediums, including Snapchat and our website, to communicate with our members and the public about our company, our products, and other issues. It is possible that the information that we make available may be deemed to be material information. We therefore encourage investors and others interested in our company to review the information that we make available on our website. This presentation includes certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, which may be diﬀerent than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our ﬁnancial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the ﬁnancial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the appendix of this presentation.