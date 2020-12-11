Log in
Nyse  >  Snap Inc.    SNAP

SNAP INC.

(SNAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Snap : Liz Jenkins Joins Snap Inc. Board of Directors

12/11/2020 | 09:11am EST
Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) announced today that Liz Jenkins, Chief Financial Officer of Hello Sunshine, has been appointed to the company's board of directors, effective on December 10, 2020, and will serve on the audit committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005023/en/

Liz Jenkins (Photo: Business Wire)

Liz Jenkins (Photo: Business Wire)

Evan Spiegel, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Snap Inc., said: “We’re all thrilled that Liz is joining the board. We’re confident we will benefit greatly from her vast experience and knowledge. She joins us at an exciting time and we are grateful for the opportunity to learn from and collaborate with her.”

“Liz brings to the board broad industry expertise across a variety of key areas, including finance, strategy, and operations,” said Michael Lynton, Chairman of the board of directors of Snap Inc. “We look forward to her many contributions over the years to come.”

“I’m delighted to join the Snap board and to have the opportunity to work with Evan, Michael, and my fellow directors during what is clearly a very exciting time for the company,” said Liz Jenkins. “Snap’s ability to rapidly innovate combined with its commitment to build a durable long term relationship with its community and its partners is inspiring and I’m eager to get started.”

Ms. Jenkins has served as Chief Financial Officer at Hello Sunshine since August 2018. Prior to joining Hello Sunshine, Ms. Jenkins served as Head of Strategic Ventures at PlayStation. Ms. Jenkins holds an MBA from The Wharton School, and a BA in Economics from Stanford University.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 443 M - -
Net income 2020 -942 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -83,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 79 192 M 79 192 M -
EV / Sales 2020 31,9x
EV / Sales 2021 22,6x
Nbr of Employees 3 195
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart SNAP INC.
Duration : Period :
Snap Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 40,18 $
Last Close Price 53,15 $
Spread / Highest target -2,16%
Spread / Average Target -24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Derek Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Joanna Coles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP INC.225.47%79 192
GRUBHUB INC.42.37%6 423
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.41.44%5 988
MOMO INC.-59.46%2 823
DENA CO., LTD.9.69%2 277
TEN SQUARE GAMES S.A.165.15%1 045
