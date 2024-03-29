More Ways to Create & Personalize, with Snaps, Stories, Spotlight and Bitmoji
Our community of more than 800 million loves using Snapchat to connect with their friends, express themselves and make memories capturing authentically fun content.
Now, we're adding new features to offer even more ways to get creative with Snaps, Stories, and Spotlights, and personalize your app so your closest (and even furry!) friends are always at the forefront.
With Templates, making high-quality videos and Snaps has never been easier. Head to Memories or access your camera roll, add a song, and voila! With just a few taps, you'll have a perfect clip to share with friends, family, and fans.
No one likes being interrupted. If you can't fit everything into just one Snap, no worries - you can now create longer videos (up to three minutes) and upload longer videos (up to five minutes) for Chats, Stories and Spotlight.
Whatever you want to create, soon it'll be easy to toggle our Camera to capture quick and quirky Snaps on the fly or more advanced content using editing tools with just a swipe
Lenses have long been a part of our everyday camera experience and new AI lenses are introducing limitless possibilities. We've added a new advanced AI-powered Lens that lets you drop into a festive theme with just a tap, and look out for more themes and styles coming soon!
And, for Snapchat+:
Your avatar can now pose alongside your besties' Bitmoji in Friendship Profiles, which you can share across the app.
"Bitmojify" your real life furry friend.. Just upload a photo of your pet through Snap Map, and our AI tool will automatically create a unique avatar that stays by your side on the Map.
Happy Snapping!
Back to News
Company
Snap Inc.
Careers
News
Privacy and Safety
Community
Snapchat Support
Pixy Support
Community Guidelines
Advertising
Snapchat Ads
Advertising Policies
Political Ads Library
Brand Guidelines
Promotions Rules
Legal
Snap Terms
Law Enforcement
Cookie Policy
Cookie Settings
Report Infringement
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Language
English (US)
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Snap Inc. published this content on
28 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
29 March 2024 13:31:01 UTC.
Snap Inc. is a technology company. Its product, Snapchat, is a visual messaging application that enhances relationships with friends, family, and the world. Snapchat is the Company's core mobile device application and contains five tabs, complemented by additional tools that function outside of the application. Snapchatters can interact with all five, or a subset of those five tabs. Additionally, the Company offers Snapchat+, its subscription product that provides subscribers access to exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features. Snapchat+ offers a range of features from allowing Snapchatters to customize the look and feel of their application, to giving special insights into their friendships. It also offers Snapchat for Web, a browser-based product that brings Snapchats calling and messaging capabilities to the Web. Its advertising products include AR Ads, AR Lenses and Snap Ads. Snap Ads include Single Image or Video Ads, Story Ads, Collection Ads, Dynamic Ads and Commercials.