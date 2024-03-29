Our community of more than 800 million loves using Snapchat to connect with their friends, express themselves and make memories capturing authentically fun content.

Now, we're adding new features to offer even more ways to get creative with Snaps, Stories, and Spotlights, and personalize your app so your closest (and even furry!) friends are always at the forefront.

With Templates, making high-quality videos and Snaps has never been easier. Head to Memories or access your camera roll, add a song, and voila! With just a few taps, you'll have a perfect clip to share with friends, family, and fans.

No one likes being interrupted. If you can't fit everything into just one Snap, no worries - you can now create longer videos (up to three minutes) and upload longer videos (up to five minutes) for Chats, Stories and Spotlight.

Whatever you want to create, soon it'll be easy to toggle our Camera to capture quick and quirky Snaps on the fly or more advanced content using editing tools with just a swipe

Lenses have long been a part of our everyday camera experience and new AI lenses are introducing limitless possibilities. We've added a new advanced AI-powered Lens that lets you drop into a festive theme with just a tap, and look out for more themes and styles coming soon!

And, for Snapchat+:

Your avatar can now pose alongside your besties' Bitmoji in Friendship Profiles, which you can share across the app.

"Bitmojify" your real life furry friend.. Just upload a photo of your pet through Snap Map, and our AI tool will automatically create a unique avatar that stays by your side on the Map.

Happy Snapping!