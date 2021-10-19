Snap : New Snap Originals Announced

Today, Snap announced new Snap Originals heading your way!

Snap continues to lead the way in mobile video. Snap Originals attract some of the biggest A-List stars - from traditional media talent, musicians and athletes, to digital-native Creators - and they're all passionate about telling authentic stories in new, innovative ways.

From honest conversations on mental health, to inspiring stories of loved ones reunited after a time of distance and isolation - Snap Originals speak to the issues most important to the Snapchat generation. We're also continuing to expand Snap Originals internationally and are excited to announce our first Original made for our audience in the UK.

New Snap Originals include:

Addison Rae Goes Home - (Maven) - After her rise to superstardom, Addison Rae is returning to her roots in Louisiana. As she heads home for the first time since achieving Hollywood success, Addison will show fans a more personal side than they have ever seen before.

Level Up with Stephen Curry - (Unanimous Media and Portal A) -In this inspirational series, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry will mentor the next generation of stars and empower them to raise their game - both on and off the court - in ways they never thought possible.

Ryan Garcia: The Fight Inside - (Liquid Light) - Undefeated boxer and social media star Ryan Garcia guides fans through an intimate exploration of mental health with the help of celebrity athlete friends and wellness experts. Sharing his personal experiences, he learns from his peers how they have overcome their own struggles and uncovers new techniques along the way.

Reunited - (Future Studios) - This emotionally charged series follows the heartwarming stories of real people from across the US who are going to great lengths to reconnect with their loved ones. Featuring episodes on LGBT acceptance within a religious family, a first time meeting between a daughter and her birth mother, families kept apart by Covid-19, and a formerly incarcerated man reuniting with his family for Thanksgiving, Reunited brings people back together against all odds.