  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Snap Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNAP   US83304A1060

SNAP INC.

(SNAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Snap : New Snap Originals Announced

10/19/2021 | 01:51pm EDT
Today, Snap announced new Snap Originals heading your way!

Snap continues to lead the way in mobile video. Snap Originals attract some of the biggest A-List stars - from traditional media talent, musicians and athletes, to digital-native Creators - and they're all passionate about telling authentic stories in new, innovative ways.

From honest conversations on mental health, to inspiring stories of loved ones reunited after a time of distance and isolation - Snap Originals speak to the issues most important to the Snapchat generation. We're also continuing to expand Snap Originals internationally and are excited to announce our first Original made for our audience in the UK.

New Snap Originals include:

  • Addison Rae Goes Home - (Maven) - After her rise to superstardom, Addison Rae is returning to her roots in Louisiana. As she heads home for the first time since achieving Hollywood success, Addison will show fans a more personal side than they have ever seen before.

  • Level Up with Stephen Curry - (Unanimous Media and Portal A) -In this inspirational series, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry will mentor the next generation of stars and empower them to raise their game - both on and off the court - in ways they never thought possible.

  • Ryan Garcia: The Fight Inside - (Liquid Light) - Undefeated boxer and social media star Ryan Garcia guides fans through an intimate exploration of mental health with the help of celebrity athlete friends and wellness experts. Sharing his personal experiences, he learns from his peers how they have overcome their own struggles and uncovers new techniques along the way.

  • Reunited - (Future Studios) - This emotionally charged series follows the heartwarming stories of real people from across the US who are going to great lengths to reconnect with their loved ones. Featuring episodes on LGBT acceptance within a religious family, a first time meeting between a daughter and her birth mother, families kept apart by Covid-19, and a formerly incarcerated man reuniting with his family for Thanksgiving, Reunited brings people back together against all odds.

  • A Fighting Chance with Anthony Joshua - (SBX Studios) - Sporting superstar Anthony Joshua is on a mission to give the younger generation of his community in Watford something he never had: a mentor. With his book of contacts and drive to make a difference, he'll give them a taste of a life and career of their dreams, while providing the direction to keep them on the straight and narrow.

Disclaimer

Snap Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 17:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SNAP INC.
01:36pSNAP INC. : and Google Partner to Bring “Quick Tap to Snap” to Pixel 6
BU
10:11aINTRODUCING ARCADIA : A Global Creative Studio For Branded Augmented Reality
PU
10:03aSnap launches studio to create augmented reality ads
RE
09:11aCLUB UNITY SUMMIT : Supporting Students Mental Health
PU
10/18US Stocks Extend Winning Streak as Factory Output Posts Surprise Drop
MT
10/18CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Start Week Mostly Higher Ahead of Next Earnings Batch Even as Fac..
MT
10/18SNAP : Q3 Results Have Upside on Advertising Uptick Fed by Spending Shift From Facebook, B..
MT
10/18SNAP : KeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on Snap to $90 from $88, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
10/18SNAP : Credit Suisse Lifts Snap's PT to $111 from $110 Ahead of Q3 Earnings, Notes Potenti..
MT
10/18VC DAILY : Is This VC Cycle Virtuous or Vicious?
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on SNAP INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 210 M - -
Net income 2021 -605 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -199x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2021 28,3x
EV / Sales 2022 18,9x
Nbr of Employees 3 863
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart SNAP INC.
Duration : Period :
Snap Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 75,80 $
Average target price 86,35 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Lynton Independent Chairman
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Joanna Coles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAP INC.51.39%120 586
ANGI INC.-5.80%6 267
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-50.85%4 516
KAKAO GAMES CORP.54.57%4 473
HELLO GROUP INC.-9.89%2 589