Snap Returns to the IAB NewFronts on May 1

On May 1st, Snap will take the stage at the 2024 IAB NewFronts in New York City for an in-person and live streamed event.
We're bringing "More Snapchat'' to life for advertisers as we demonstrate how Snapchat is built differently from social media in a truly immersive experience. Tune in as we announce:
New advertising offerings that will help brands reach their audience and achieve impactful results.
Exciting new content partnerships.
More opportunities for advertisers to connect with their audiences through cultural moments and passion points.
Co-hosted by Snap's President of Americas Patrick Harris and Chief Creative Officer Colleen DeCourcy,we'll showcase how our new solutions and our happy, active, and growing community creates a positive environment where brands and advertisers can drive better outcomes.
Other Snap speakers include:
Katelyn Kroneman, Director, Advertiser Solutions, Snap Inc.
Francis Roberts, Head of Public Figures, Snap Inc.
Sophia Dominguez, Director, Product Marketing, AR Content, Snap Inc.
Register for the live stream here. We're looking forward to seeing you there!
Snap Inc. is a technology company. Its product, Snapchat, is a visual messaging application that enhances relationships with friends, family, and the world. Snapchat is the Company's core mobile device application and contains five tabs, complemented by additional tools that function outside of the application. Snapchatters can interact with all five, or a subset of those five tabs. Additionally, the Company offers Snapchat+, its subscription product that provides subscribers access to exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features. Snapchat+ offers a range of features from allowing Snapchatters to customize the look and feel of their application, to giving special insights into their friendships. It also offers Snapchat for Web, a browser-based product that brings Snapchats calling and messaging capabilities to the Web. Its advertising products include AR Ads, AR Lenses and Snap Ads. Snap Ads include Single Image or Video Ads, Story Ads, Collection Ads, Dynamic Ads and Commercials.