Festival season has arrived and Snapchat is bringing fans closer to the artists, creators, and events they love. This year, Snapchat is showcasing the best moments featuring on-the-ground content captured by top Snap Stars and artists, as well as all new Filters, so Snapchatters can enjoy and engage with the festival from wherever they are:
Coachella Story- a curated Story in the Discover tab featuring content captured by Snap Stars, artists, and community creators from packing how-to's, road trip BTS, and best festival looks, to the top performances, essential food picks, and everything in between.
Filters- in addition to creator filters for Snap Stars to add to their owned content, Snapchat is rolling out four new geo-fenced filters for Snapchatters to use live from the festival grounds.
SpotlightChallenges- Snapchat will also host a series of themed Spotlight Challenges across both weekends including #FestivalSzn, #FestivalFitCheck, and #FestivalMemories. Snapchatters are encouraged to submit their best Snaps for a chance to win a share of a cash prize.
Snap Inc. is a technology company. Its product, Snapchat, is a visual messaging application that enhances relationships with friends, family, and the world. Snapchat is the Company's core mobile device application and contains five tabs, complemented by additional tools that function outside of the application. Snapchatters can interact with all five, or a subset of those five tabs. Additionally, the Company offers Snapchat+, its subscription product that provides subscribers access to exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features. Snapchat+ offers a range of features from allowing Snapchatters to customize the look and feel of their application, to giving special insights into their friendships. It also offers Snapchat for Web, a browser-based product that brings Snapchats calling and messaging capabilities to the Web. Its advertising products include AR Ads, AR Lenses and Snap Ads. Snap Ads include Single Image or Video Ads, Story Ads, Collection Ads, Dynamic Ads and Commercials.