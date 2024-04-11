Snapchat Brings Friends Closer to Festival Szn
April 11, 2024
Snapchat Brings Friends Closer to Festival Szn

Festival season has arrived and Snapchat is bringing fans closer to the artists, creators, and events they love. This year, Snapchat is showcasing the best moments featuring on-the-ground content captured by top Snap Stars and artists, as well as all new Filters, so Snapchatters can enjoy and engage with the festival from wherever they are:
  • Coachella Story- a curated Story in the Discover tab featuring content captured by Snap Stars, artists, and community creators from packing how-to's, road trip BTS, and best festival looks, to the top performances, essential food picks, and everything in between.
  • Filters- in addition to creator filters for Snap Stars to add to their owned content, Snapchat is rolling out four new geo-fenced filters for Snapchatters to use live from the festival grounds.
  • SpotlightChallenges- Snapchat will also host a series of themed Spotlight Challenges across both weekends including #FestivalSzn, #FestivalFitCheck, and #FestivalMemories. Snapchatters are encouraged to submit their best Snaps for a chance to win a share of a cash prize.
