  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Snap Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNAP   US83304A1060

SNAP INC.

(SNAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:41 2022-12-06 am EST
9.585 USD   -5.10%
09:22aSnap : Snapchat introduces a first-of-its-kind Bitmoji Drop with adidas
PU
12/05Snap : Snapchat and H&M Introduce Digital Fashion Collection
PU
11/28Snap employees to work from office starting February
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Snap : Snapchat introduces a first-of-its-kind Bitmoji Drop with adidas

12/06/2022 | 09:22am EST
Snapchatters love showing off their fashion style via their Bitmoji, and we're always looking for new ways to bring exclusive digital fashion items and apparel to our community who has created more than 1 billion avatars globally.

Today, we're excited to announce the first-ever Bitmoji Drop in partnership with adidas that allows Snapchatters to use Tokens to claim an exclusive adidas "Into The Metaverse" (ITM) track jacket.

For a limited time only, Snapchatters can claim the exclusive adidas ITM track jacket in the brand's recognizable yellow colorway for their Bitmoji, featuring the adidas web3 logo and black stripes on the sleeves. Those who cop the Drop by Friday, Dec 9 can sport the jacket in style, which will be saved to "My Closet," and remain accessible even after the Drop ends.

To claim and wear the jacket, Snapchatters can tap on their Bitmoji, and then tap on the adidas Bitmoji Drop banner. The jacket can be claimed by using 250 Snap Tokens, which are available for purchase in the Token Shop within Snapchat.

With this feature, Snapchatters have a new way to unlock exclusive digital fashion, and brands have an opportunity to partner with Bitmoji in a fresh and personal way at scale. So, what are you waiting for? Open Snapchat and claim the ITM track jacket for your Bitmoji!

Attachments

Disclaimer

Snap Inc. published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 14:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SNAP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 613 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 300 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 938 M 16 938 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
EV / Sales 2023 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 5 661
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart SNAP INC.
Duration : Period :
Snap Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 10,10 $
Average target price 11,50 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Lynton Independent Chairman
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Jerry James Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAP INC.-78.52%16 938
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-52.47%2 702
DENA CO., LTD.1.24%1 487
FINVOLUTION GROUP-2.84%1 383
ANGI INC.-74.27%1 196
HELLO GROUP INC.-37.86%1 133