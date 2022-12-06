Snap : Snapchat introduces a first-of-its-kind Bitmoji Drop with adidas

Snapchatters love showing off their fashion style via their Bitmoji, and we're always looking for new ways to bring exclusive digital fashion items and apparel to our community who has created more than 1 billion avatars globally.

Today, we're excited to announce the first-ever Bitmoji Drop in partnership with adidas that allows Snapchatters to use Tokens to claim an exclusive adidas "Into The Metaverse" (ITM) track jacket.

For a limited time only, Snapchatters can claim the exclusive adidas ITM track jacket in the brand's recognizable yellow colorway for their Bitmoji, featuring the adidas web3 logo and black stripes on the sleeves. Those who cop the Drop by Friday, Dec 9 can sport the jacket in style, which will be saved to "My Closet," and remain accessible even after the Drop ends.

To claim and wear the jacket, Snapchatters can tap on their Bitmoji, and then tap on the adidas Bitmoji Drop banner. The jacket can be claimed by using 250 Snap Tokens, which are available for purchase in the Token Shop within Snapchat.

With this feature, Snapchatters have a new way to unlock exclusive digital fashion, and brands have an opportunity to partner with Bitmoji in a fresh and personal way at scale. So, what are you waiting for? Open Snapchat and claim the ITM track jacket for your Bitmoji!