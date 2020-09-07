Snap : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Hunter Jerry James

Snap Inc [ SNAP ]

SANTA MONICA, CA 90405

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Class A Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

8/17/2020 8/19/2020

S

88644 (1)D

$21.4229 (2)

D

S

61147 (3)

D

$21.6701 (4)

2450354 2389207

D

Class A Common Stock

8/19/2020

J(5)

375286

D

$0.00

2013921

D

Class A Common Stock

8/19/2020

J(6)

375286

A

$0.00

375286

I

By Trust

(7)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

(1) Represents the sale of shares to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the settlement and release of restricted stock units ("RSUs") and the lapse of forfeiture restrictions of restricted stock awards issued by the issuer to the reporting person. Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of issuer's Class A Common Stock.

(2) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $21.38 to $21.475 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

(3) The sales reported were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person.

(4) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $21.615 to $21.805 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

(5) Stock transfer to a family trust over which the reporting person has voting power.

(6) Stock transfer from the reporting person.

(7) Shares held by a family trust over which the reporting person has voting power.

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Hunter Jerry James C/O SNAP INC. 2772 DONALD DOUGLAS LOOP NORTH Senior VP, Engineering

SANTA MONICA, CA 90405

Signatures /s/ Atul Porwal, Attorney-in-fact

8/19/2020

