SNAP INC.

SNAP INC.

(SNAP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/04 04:10:00 pm
22.44 USD   -3.28%
Snap : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

09/07/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Hunter Jerry James

Snap Inc [ SNAP ]

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SANTA MONICA, CA 90405

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Class A Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

8/17/2020 8/19/2020

S

88644 (1)D

$21.4229 (2)

D

S

61147 (3)

D

$21.6701 (4)

2450354 2389207

D

Class A Common Stock

8/19/2020

J(5)

375286

D

$0.00

2013921

D

Class A Common Stock

8/19/2020

J(6)

375286

A

$0.00

375286

I

By Trust

(7)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) Represents the sale of shares to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the settlement and release of restricted stock units ("RSUs") and the lapse of forfeiture restrictions of restricted stock awards issued by the issuer to the reporting person. Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of issuer's Class A Common Stock.

  • (2) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $21.38 to $21.475 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (3) The sales reported were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person.

  • (4) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $21.615 to $21.805 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

  • (5) Stock transfer to a family trust over which the reporting person has voting power.

  • (6) Stock transfer from the reporting person.

  • (7) Shares held by a family trust over which the reporting person has voting power.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Hunter Jerry James C/O SNAP INC.

2772 DONALD DOUGLAS LOOP NORTH

Senior VP, Engineering

SANTA MONICA, CA 90405

Signatures /s/ Atul Porwal, Attorney-in-fact

8/19/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Snap Inc. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 16:49:06 UTC
