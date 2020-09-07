Snap : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Spiegel Evan
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Snap Inc [ SNAP ]
SANTA MONICA, CA 90405
(City)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
(State)
(Zip)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed
Class A Common Stock
Class A Common Stock
Class A Common Stock
Class A Common Stock
Class A Common Stock
Class A Common Stock
Class A Common Stock
Class A Common Stock
Class A Common Stock
Class A Common Stock
8/31/2020
OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
930021
D
$0.00
9/1/2020
9/1/2020
C
S
1504534 (2)
1504534 (2)
A
D
$22.1303 (3)
$0.00
52553924 51049390
9/1/2020
9/1/2020
C
S
2263735 (4)
2263735 (4)
A
D
$22.2677 (5)
$0.00
53313125 51049390
9/1/2020 9/2/2020 9/2/2020
G(1)
2221716
D
$0.00
48827674
C
S
2173414 (4)
2173414 (4)
A
D
$23.0366 (6)
$0.00
51001088 48827674
9/2/2020
G(1)
652884
D
$0.00
48174790
5230660
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Class B Common StockClass B Common StockClass C Common StockClass B Common StockClass B Common StockClass C Common Stock
6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date
DD
DD
DDD
DDIBy Trust (7)
8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative
$0.00
9/1/2020
C
1504534
(8)
(9)
(9)
Class B Common
Stock
1504534
$0.00
128120168
D
$0.00
9/1/2020
C
1504534
(10)
(10)
(10)
Class A Common
Stock
1504534
$0.00
1504534
D
$0.00
9/1/2020
C
1504534
(10)
(10)
(10)
Class A Common
Stock
1504534
$0.00
0
D
$0.00
9/1/2020
C
2263735
(11)
(9)
(9)
Class B Common
Stock
2263735
$0.00
125856433
D
$0.00
9/1/2020
C
2263735
(10)
(10)
(10)
Class A Common
Stock
2263735
$0.00
2263735
D
$0.00
9/1/2020
C
2263735
(10)
(10)
(10)
Class A Common
Stock
2263735
$0.00
0
D
$0.00
9/2/2020
C
2173414
(11)
(9)
(9)
Class B Common
Stock
2173414
$0.00
123683019
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date
8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative
Class AClass B Common Stock
$0.00
9/2/2020
C
2173414
(10)
(10)
(10)
Common
2173414
$0.00
0
D
Stock
Class AClass B Common Stock
(10)
(10)
(10)
Common
0
5862410
I
StockBy Trust (7)
Explanation of Responses:
-
(1) Represents a charitable gift by the reporting person.
-
(2) Represents the sale of shares to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the settlement and release of fully-vested restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted by the Issuer to the reporting person pursuant to a previously filed Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement between the Issuer and the reporting person (the "RSU Award Agreement") and reported on a Form 4 filed March 9, 2017. This sale is permitted by the reporting person under the RSU Award Agreement, which requires the satisfaction of tax withholding obligations by the reporting person.
-
(3) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $21.81 to $22.445 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
-
(4) The sales reported were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person.
-
(5) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $21.80 to $22.76 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
-
(6) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $23.00 to $23.25 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
-
(7) Shares held by an irrevocable trust over which the reporting person has voting power.
-
(8) Represents shares of Class C Common Stock converted into shares of Class B Common Stock, which shares were subsequently converted into shares of Class A Common Stock, each at the option of the reporting person in connection with the sale of such shares to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the settlement and release of the RSUs.
-
(9) Each share of Class C Common Stock is convertible into one share of Class B Common Stock at the option of the reporting person or upon the transfer of such share of Class C Common Stock, other than a Permitted Transfer (as defined in the Issuer's certificate of incorporation then in effect). The Class C Common Stock has no expiration date.
-
(10) Each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible into one share of Class A Common Stock at the option of the reporting person or upon the transfer of such share of Class B Common Stock, other than a Permitted Transfer (as defined in the Issuer's certificate of incorporation then in effect). The Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock do not have expiration dates.
-
(11) Represents shares of Class C Common Stock converted into shares of Class B Common Stock, which shares were subsequently converted into shares of Class A Common Stock, each at the option of the reporting person in connection with the sale of such shares pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person.
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
Relationships
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
Spiegel Evan C/O SNAP INC.
2772 DONALD DOUGLAS LOOP NORTH SANTA MONICA, CA 90405
|
X
|
X
|
Chief Executive Officer
Signatures
/s/ Atul Porwal, Attorney-in-fact
9/3/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.