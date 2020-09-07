Snap : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

Spiegel Evan

Snap Inc [ SNAP ]

SANTA MONICA, CA 90405

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Class A Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

8/31/2020

930021

D

$0.00

9/1/2020

9/1/2020

C

S

1504534 (2)

1504534 (2)

A

D

$22.1303 (3)

$0.00

52553924 51049390

9/1/2020

9/1/2020

C

S

2263735 (4)

2263735 (4)

A

D

$22.2677 (5)

$0.00

53313125 51049390

9/1/2020 9/2/2020 9/2/2020

G(1)

2221716

D

$0.00

48827674

C

S

2173414 (4)

2173414 (4)

A

D

$23.0366 (6)

$0.00

51001088 48827674

9/2/2020

G(1)

652884

D

$0.00

48174790

5230660

Class B Common StockClass B Common StockClass C Common StockClass B Common StockClass B Common StockClass C Common Stock

DD

DD

DDD

DDIBy Trust (7)

$0.00

9/1/2020

C

1504534

(8)

(9)

(9)

Class B Common

Stock

1504534

$0.00

128120168

D

$0.00

9/1/2020

C

1504534

(10)

(10)

(10)

Class A Common

Stock

1504534

$0.00

1504534

D

$0.00

9/1/2020

C

1504534

(10)

(10)

(10)

Class A Common

Stock

1504534

$0.00

0

D

$0.00

9/1/2020

C

2263735

(11)

(9)

(9)

Class B Common

Stock

2263735

$0.00

125856433

D

$0.00

9/1/2020

C

2263735

(10)

(10)

(10)

Class A Common

Stock

2263735

$0.00

2263735

D

$0.00

9/1/2020

C

2263735

(10)

(10)

(10)

Class A Common

Stock

2263735

$0.00

0

D

$0.00

9/2/2020

C

2173414

(11)

(9)

(9)

Class B Common

Stock

2173414

$0.00

123683019

D

Class AClass B Common Stock

$0.00

9/2/2020

C

2173414

(10)

(10)

(10)

Common

2173414

$0.00

0

D

Stock

Class AClass B Common Stock

(10)

(10)

(10)

Common

0

5862410

I

StockBy Trust (7)

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Represents a charitable gift by the reporting person.

(2) Represents the sale of shares to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the settlement and release of fully-vested restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted by the Issuer to the reporting person pursuant to a previously filed Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement between the Issuer and the reporting person (the "RSU Award Agreement") and reported on a Form 4 filed March 9, 2017. This sale is permitted by the reporting person under the RSU Award Agreement, which requires the satisfaction of tax withholding obligations by the reporting person.

(3) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $21.81 to $22.445 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

(4) The sales reported were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person.

(5) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $21.80 to $22.76 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

(6) The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $23.00 to $23.25 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

(7) Shares held by an irrevocable trust over which the reporting person has voting power.

(8) Represents shares of Class C Common Stock converted into shares of Class B Common Stock, which shares were subsequently converted into shares of Class A Common Stock, each at the option of the reporting person in connection with the sale of such shares to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the settlement and release of the RSUs.

(9) Each share of Class C Common Stock is convertible into one share of Class B Common Stock at the option of the reporting person or upon the transfer of such share of Class C Common Stock, other than a Permitted Transfer (as defined in the Issuer's certificate of incorporation then in effect). The Class C Common Stock has no expiration date.

(10) Each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible into one share of Class A Common Stock at the option of the reporting person or upon the transfer of such share of Class B Common Stock, other than a Permitted Transfer (as defined in the Issuer's certificate of incorporation then in effect). The Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock do not have expiration dates.