Snap adds more users than Wall Street expected as improved app takes hold

04/23/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Snapchat app logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

(Reuters) - Snap Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for user growth and revenue as the improved Android version of its popular messaging app Snapchat attracted more users, but growth slowed within North America.

Shares of Snap rose 3.5% in trading after the bell.

Daily active users (DAUs), a metric closely watched by investors and advertisers, rose 22% year-over-year to 280 million in the first quarter. Analysts had expected 275.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Most of the user growth continued to come from outside North America, rising 57% from the prior-year quarter.

Snap embarked on rebuilding its Android app, which struggled with technical bugs, back in 2018. Snapchat's Android user base now exceeds those on Apple iOS for the first time, the company said.

As more people downloaded the new app outside the United States, where Android phones dominate over iPhones, Snap added support for more languages and added more media content geared toward audiences in certain countries.

It launched an original show called "Phone Swap India" in March on the Discover section of Snapchat, which houses original content and shows from media partners.

Revenue, which Snap generates mainly from advertising, grew 66% to $770 million in the quarter ended March 31, beating Wall Street's consensus estimate of $743 million.

Snap has increasingly invested in augmented reality technology, betting that it can help brands market products like clothes and makeup to tech-savvy young users.

In March, Snap acquired Fit Analytics, a tech company that helps customers virtually determine if clothing will fit.

"Augmented reality remains one of our biggest opportunities as we look to the future," said Snap Chief Executive Evan Spiegel, in prepared remarks released before an earnings call with analysts.

Snap's net loss narrowed to $286.9 million, or 19 cents per share, from $305.9 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company forecast second-quarter daily active users to grow 22% to 290 million, and revenue to be between $820 million to $840 million.

It added it was unclear how a new privacy notification on iPhones would affect the business.

Apple is set to begin rolling out a pop-up notification on iPhones on Monday, which would prompt users to allow apps to track them across other apps and websites to deliver personalized advertising. Facebook and other companies that earn money from mobile advertising have criticized Apple's plans, arguing it would lead to lower ad revenue.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Sheila Dang


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 884 M - -
Net income 2021 -798 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 698 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -113x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 86 049 M 86 049 M -
EV / Sales 2021 21,7x
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 3 863
Free-Float 72,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 76,27 $
Last Close Price 57,05 $
Spread / Highest target 75,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Lynton Independent Chairman
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Joanna Coles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP INC.13.94%86 049
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-28.18%8 096
ANGI INC.20.12%7 926
GRUBHUB INC.-4.36%6 624
MOMO INC.5.80%3 042
DENA CO., LTD.15.06%2 406
