Snap: audience grows, but sales fail to keep pace

February 07, 2024 at 11:09 am EST Share

Snap, owner of Snapchat, reported disappointing quarterly results last night, causing its share price to plunge by more than 30% in early trading on Wall Street on Wednesday



The Santa Monica-based company reported a 10% increase in the number of active Snapchat users in the fourth quarter, reaching 414 million by the end of the year.



However, the increase in its audience was not reflected in its sales, which come mainly from advertising revenues, as the latter rose by just 5% to $1.36 billion.



As a result, its net loss was only reduced to $248 million, compared with $288 million a year earlier.



CEO Evan Spiegel felt that the company had succeeded in laying a "solid foundation" for long-term growth, but his forecasts for 2024 disappointed the market.



Snapchat said it was aiming for sales growth of between 11% and 15% this year, but investors were hoping for better, with forecasts of between 14% and 16%.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.