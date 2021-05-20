Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Snap Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNAP   US83304A1060

SNAP INC.

(SNAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Snap : Celebrating APIDA Heritage Month

05/20/2021 | 06:37pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
As we continue to mark Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month, we've released a number of new creative tools and content to celebrate the vibrant cultures, accomplishments, languages and histories of APIDA communities as well as the diversity of our Snapchatters.

To honor the diversity of APIDA experiences, we teamed up with a number of APIDA creatives including Jiqai Wang, Badal Patel and Rachel Newman to develop a series of "I Am APIDA'' Lenses to uplift Snapchatters and encourage them to express themselves and their identities. We're also releasing additional Lenses, Filters and the APIDA Pride Sticker Pack to allow Snapchatters to celebrate their heritage within the many countries, languages and cultures that make up the APIDA community.

We are committed to ensuring our shows are reflective of our community's diverse voices, passions, and the issues they care about. Later this month we're releasing a new Snap Original Series, "As I Am" which is a first person series about Asian-Americans, meant to challenge and break down stereotypes, address ongoing discrimination, hate crimes and terrorism, while also shedding light on and celebrating the diverse array of experiences Asian-American people have today. The weekly series produced by Barcroft Studios and Calico will be available later this month with new episodes launching weekly, only on Snapchat's Discover.

As we celebrate APIDA Heritage Month, it's also important to acknowledge the long history of violence, racism and discrimination against APIDA communities and the work that lies ahead to have a safe and equitable society for everyone. At Snap, we take pride in the diversity of our community and we're committed to continuing to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in our own systems and beyond.

Join us in celebrating the ongoing history, creativity and achievements of APIDA communities and our diverse array of Snapchatters during APIDA Heritage Month and beyond!

Attachments

Disclaimer

Snap Inc. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 17:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SNAP INC.
06:37pSNAP  : Celebrating APIDA Heritage Month
PU
06:36pSNAP INC.  : Announces New Partnerships and Developer Tools Across Snap Kit, Gam..
BU
06:36pSNAP INC.  : Announces New Tools and Monetization Opportunities for Creators; La..
BU
06:35pSnap plans new video editing app, features for content creators
RE
06:11pSNAP INC. ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH : wild and National Park Service to Revital..
BU
12:03aINSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Added to at Snap
MT
12:03aINSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Snap
MT
12:03aINSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at Snap
MT
05/19INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Snap
MT
05/18SNAP  : Releasing Our Second CitizenSnap Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 903 M - 2 758 M
Net income 2021 -784 M - -554 M
Net cash 2021 448 M - 316 M
P/E ratio 2021 -108x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 82 131 M 82 131 M 58 030 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales 2022 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 3 863
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart SNAP INC.
Duration : Period :
Snap Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 76,54 $
Last Close Price 53,91 $
Spread / Highest target 85,5%
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Lynton Independent Chairman
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Joanna Coles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP INC.7.67%82 131
ANGI INC.2.77%6 840
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-28.14%6 578
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-50.00%5 653
GRUBHUB INC.-22.58%5 368
MOMO INC.1.36%2 917