Snap : Releasing Our Second CitizenSnap Report

Editor's note: Snap CEO, Evan Spiegel sent the following memo to all Snap team members on May 17. Team,





Today we're releasing our second annual CitizenSnap Report. The report outlines our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts, which focus on operating our business in a responsible way for our team, our Snapchat community, our partners, and the broader world we all share.





Our report also introduces our first climate strategy, to do our part to take action at the pace and scale that is needed. As part of this effort, we have now become a carbon neutral company, past, present and future; we have adopted science-based emissions reduction targets; and we have committed to purchasing 100% renewable electricity for our facilities globally. Going forward, we will keep evolving our climate programs to keep up with best practices.





Today we're also introducing a revamped Code of Conduct, which complements our ESG work. The new Code offers our team members an ethical decision-making framework designed to help us think broadly about what it means to do the right thing for all of our stakeholders.





We believe it's a moral imperative to work towards creating a healthy and safe society, and we know it matters to the hundreds of millions of Snapchatters who use our services every day. It's also good for business. As our CitizenSnap report lays out, we have both made significant strides forward, and know there is so much more to do, and ways we can improve.





All of these efforts are a reflection of the hard work and passion of so many teams across our company, during an especially challenging year. I am so grateful for how far we have come -- and energized by the work that lies ahead.





Evan