Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Snap Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNAP   US83304A1060

SNAP INC.

(SNAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:35:24 2023-02-27 am EST
10.17 USD   +3.62%
09:16aSnap to roll out chatbot using OpenAI's tech
RE
02/20Meta to launch monthly subscription service
RE
02/19Meta to test monthly subscription service priced at $11.99
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Snap to roll out chatbot using OpenAI's tech

02/27/2023 | 09:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman stands in front of the logo of Snap Inc on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

(Reuters) - Social media firm Snap Inc said on Monday it is rolling out an experimental chatbot feature running on OpenAI's GPT technology for some users of its photo messaging app Snapchat.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
All news about SNAP INC.
09:16aSnap to roll out chatbot using OpenAI's tech
RE
02/20Meta to launch monthly subscription service
RE
02/19Meta to test monthly subscription service priced at $11.99
RE
02/17Snap's Analyst Day Light on Incremental Detail About Ad Platform Improvement Plans, RBC..
MT
02/17Insider Sell: Snap
MT
02/16Snapchat Users Reportedly Surpass 750 Million a Month
MT
02/16SnapChat User Growth Increased 25% Over Past 10 Mon..
MT
02/16Snapchat now has 750 million monthly active users
RE
02/16Snap ceo says snapchat now has 750 million monthly active users…
RE
02/16Transcript : Snap Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNAP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 716 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 081 M - -
Net Debt 2023 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -14,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 15 513 M 15 513 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,32x
EV / Sales 2024 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 5 288
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart SNAP INC.
Duration : Period :
Snap Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 9,81 $
Average target price 10,81 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Lynton Independent Chairman
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Jerry James Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAP INC.9.61%15 513
KAKAO GAMES CORP.6.16%2 934
HELLO GROUP INC.-0.67%1 718
FINVOLUTION GROUP6.25%1 503
DENA CO., LTD.0.06%1 444
ANGI INC.3.83%1 231