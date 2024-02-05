Snap: towards the elimination of 10% of its global workforce

Snap, the owner of the Snapchat app, announced on Monday that it intends to cut around 10% of its full-time workforce worldwide.



The Californian company justifies this 'difficult decision' by the need to restructure and be in the best possible position to achieve its strategic priorities and continue to invest in its growth.



The Santa Monica-based company says it expects to book a charge of between $55 and $75 million, mainly related to compensation payments, for these measures.



Of this amount, between $45 and $55 million will be the subject of cash expenses, it says in its press release, mostly during the first quarter of 2024.



Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Snap shares lost 2.3% following this announcement. The share price is still up 55% over the past 12 months.



