  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Snap Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SNAP   US83304A1060

SNAP INC.

(SNAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/21 04:32:51 pm EDT
29.81 USD   -3.09%
Snap warns inflation could hit growth, shares drop 10%

04/21/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Snapchat app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

(Reuters) -Snap Inc reported better-than-expected first-quarter user growth on Thursday while it missed expectations on revenue, as the parent company of Snapchat said supply-chain disruptions and the invasion of Ukraine hurt advertising demand.

Shares of Snap fell 10% in trading after the bell.

The company warned that inflation, labor shortages and other economic challenges may continue and predicted its revenue growth rate in the second quarter could be hurt.

Snap forecast second-quarter revenue growth between 20% and 25% over the previous year. The growth rate so far in the current quarter has been 30%.

The Santa Monica, California-based company is the first of the major tech apps to report first-quarter earnings, and the results could cast a shadow over Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc and Twitter Inc, which also earn revenue by selling digital advertising and will report results next week.

A large number of advertisers paused their ad campaigns in the days following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, said Snap Chief Financial Officer Derek Andersen, in prepared remarks released before an earnings call with analysts.

While the majority of advertisers resumed their campaigns, many remained concerned about inflation and continuing geopolitical risk, he said.

Revenue for the first quarter ended March 31 was $1.06 billion, an increase of 38% from the prior-year quarter. The figure missed analyst expectations of $1.07 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Daily active users on Snapchat rose 18% year-over-year to 332 million, beating consensus estimates of 329.7 million users.

Snap forecast second-quarter daily active users to be between 343 million and 345 million.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in DallasEditing by Matthew Lewis)

By Sheila Dang


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 648 M - -
Net income 2022 -549 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 901 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -97,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49 963 M 49 963 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,51x
EV / Sales 2023 5,91x
Nbr of Employees 5 661
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart SNAP INC.
Duration : Period :
Snap Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 30,76 $
Average target price 54,46 $
Spread / Average Target 77,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Lynton Independent Chairman
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Joanna Coles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAP INC.-34.59%49 963
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-29.01%4 116
ANGI INC.-46.15%2 488
NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-37.26%1 911
DENA CO., LTD.10.45%1 814