Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Snap Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNAP   US83304A1060

SNAP INC.

(SNAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:10:21 2023-03-01 pm EST
10.10 USD   -0.49%
01:51pToronto man charged with 96 offences related to child sexual assault
RE
02/28North American Morning Briefing: Inflation Fears to Drag Stocks Lower
DJ
02/28EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Could Track Wall -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toronto man charged with 96 offences related to child sexual assault

03/01/2023 | 01:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Toronto police vehicle is deployed at the Rogers Centre in Toronto

OTTAWA (Reuters) - A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing 96 charges related to sexual assault of children in person as well as on social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, police in Canada said on Wednesday.

The charges against Daniel Langdon include 39 counts of sexual assault, 39 counts of sexual interference, as well as allegations of making and possessing child pornography, Toronto Police said in a statement.

Victims were aged between seven and 17. Police have declined to say how many children were targeted or provide information about the victims to protect their identities.

Police allege that Langdon, who they believe was operating alone, used several email addresses and social media platforms, as well as altered photos that made him look younger.

Authorities started working on a child luring and sexual assault investigation last year which led to Langdon's arrest in February.

Police searched his home and recovered child sexual abuse material as well as evidence indicating that he sexually assaulted a seven-year-old child at a Toronto park.

Toronto Police detective Vijay Shetty told a news conference that Langdon was previously charged with possessing and creating child pornography in 2016, but declined to provide more details of that incident.

Langdon appeared in court on Feb. 8 and was remanded in custody, police said. He is scheduled to appear in an Ontario court on Thursday.

The investigation is still ongoing and police believe there are more online and in-person victims across Ontario, Canada's most populous province.

A representative for Langdon could not immediately be located to seek comment.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2023
All news about SNAP INC.
01:51pToronto man charged with 96 offences related to child sexual assault
RE
02/28North American Morning Briefing: Inflation Fears to Drag..
DJ
02/28EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Could Track Wall -2-
DJ
02/27Communications Services Boosted by Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
02/27Snap to roll out chatbot powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT
RE
02/27Snap to Introduce Own AI Chatbot Version With ChatGPT's Help
MT
02/27Snap to roll out chatbot using OpenAI's tech
RE
02/20Meta to launch monthly subscription service
RE
02/19Meta to test monthly subscription service priced at $11.99
RE
02/17Snap's Analyst Day Light on Incremental Detail About Ad Platform Improvement Plans, RBC..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNAP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 716 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 081 M - -
Net Debt 2023 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -15,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16 051 M 16 051 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
EV / Sales 2024 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 5 288
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart SNAP INC.
Duration : Period :
Snap Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 10,15 $
Average target price 10,81 $
Spread / Average Target 6,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Lynton Independent Chairman
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Jerry James Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAP INC.13.41%16 051
KAKAO GAMES CORP.10.08%3 037
HELLO GROUP INC.-1.89%1 697
FINVOLUTION GROUP2.22%1 446
DENA CO., LTD.-0.96%1 431
ANGI INC.8.94%1 291