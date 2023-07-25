|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07:59:37 2023-07-25 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|10.15 USD
|-18.90%
|-6.43%
|+39.78%
|Jul. 25
|Snap's Q2 Non-GAAP Loss per Share Unchanged, Revenue Drops; Q3 Outlook Issued
|MT
|Jul. 25
|Snap Q2 Daily Active Users at 397 Million, vs Visible Alpha Analyst Consensus of 394.5 Million
|MT
Transcript : Snap Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2023
Today at 05:30 pm
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Snap Inc.'s Second Quarte...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Latest news about Snap Inc.
Chart Snap Inc.
Company Profile
More about the company
Snap Inc. is a technology company. The Company's flagship product, Snapchat, is a visual messaging application that enhances relationships with friends, family, and the world. Snapchat is its core mobile device application and contains five distinct tabs, complemented by additional tools that function outside of the application. Snapchatters can interact with all five, or a subset of those five tabs. Additionally, the Company offers Snapchat+, its subscription product that provides subscribers access to exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features. Snapchat+ offers a range of features from allowing Snapchatters to customize the look and feel of their application, to giving special insights into their friendships. It also offers Snapchat for Web, a browser-based product that brings Snapchats calling and messaging capabilities to the Web. Its advertising products include AR Ads, AR Lenses and Snap Ads. Snap Ads include Single Image or Video Ads, Story Ads, Collection Ads and others.
SectorSoftware
Calendar
2023-10-23 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Snap Inc.
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
41
Last Close Price
12.51USD
Average target price
10.46USD
Spread / Average Target
-16.42%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Mobile Application Software
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+39.78%
|20 399 M $
|+5.97%
|15 590 M $
|+88.89%
|2 808 M $
|+143.32%
|2 792 M $
|-31.02%
|2 032 M $
|+16.48%
|1 981 M $
|+134.02%
|1 898 M $
|+10.69%
|1 510 M $
|-1.98%
|1 382 M $
|+59.47%
|1 057 M $