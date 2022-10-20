Advanced search
SNAP
US83304A1060
SNAP INC.
(SNAP)
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:05 2022-10-20 pm EDT
10.79
USD
-0.64%
05:59p
US Stocks Fall Amid Hawkish Commentary by Philadelphia Fed's Harker; Snap Sinks After-Hours
MT
05:44p
Snap Flags Near-Term Revenue Headwinds After Missing Third-Quarter Sales Views; Stock Plunges After-Hours
MT
05:30p
Transcript : Snap Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2022
CI
Transcript : Snap Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2022
10/20/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Snap Inc.'s Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to David Ometer, Head of Investor...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about SNAP INC.
05:59p
US Stocks Fall Amid Hawkish Commentary by Philadelphia Fed's Harker; Snap Sinks After-H..
MT
05:44p
Snap Flags Near-Term Revenue Headwinds After Missing Third-Quarter Sales Views; Stock P..
MT
05:30p
Transcript : Snap Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2022
CI
04:40p
Snap : Investor Letter
PU
04:35p
Snap Q3 Adjusted Profit Drops While Revenue Rises -- Shares Sink After-Hours
MT
04:29p
Snap : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:28p
Snap Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statemen..
AQ
04:13p
Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
04:13p
Snap Daily Active Users up 19% Year-Over-Year to 363 Million
MT
04:12p
Snap's revenue growth lags as inflation causes advertisers to pull back
RE
Analyst Recommendations on SNAP INC.
12:39p
UBS Adjusts Snap's Price Target to $14 from $15, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/14
MKM Partners Lowers Price Target for Snap to $15 From $17, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/11
Credit Suisse Lowers Snap's PT to $22 from $29, Says Initial Indications for Online/Dig..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
4 698 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-1 278 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
1 154 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-13,9x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
17 792 M
17 792 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
3,54x
EV / Sales 2023
3,00x
Nbr of Employees
5 661
Free-Float
76,7%
Chart SNAP INC.
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
41
Last Close Price
10,79 $
Average target price
14,77 $
Spread / Average Target
36,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Evan Thomas Spiegel
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Andersen
Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Lynton
Independent Chairman
Robert C. Murphy
Director & Chief Technology Officer
Jerry James Hunter
Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SNAP INC.
-76.91%
17 908
KAKAO GAMES CORP.
-59.12%
2 172
DENA CO., LTD.
7.85%
1 477
FINVOLUTION GROUP
-4.67%
1 340
ANGI INC.
-76.33%
1 097
NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.
-65.02%
1 053
