    SNAP   US83304A1060

SNAP INC.

(SNAP)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:05 2022-10-20 pm EDT
10.79 USD   -0.64%
05:59pUS Stocks Fall Amid Hawkish Commentary by Philadelphia Fed's Harker; Snap Sinks After-Hours
MT
05:44pSnap Flags Near-Term Revenue Headwinds After Missing Third-Quarter Sales Views; Stock Plunges After-Hours
MT
05:30pTranscript : Snap Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2022
CI
Transcript : Snap Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2022

10/20/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Snap Inc.'s Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to David Ometer, Head of Investor...


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 698 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 278 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 792 M 17 792 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 5 661
Free-Float 76,7%
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 10,79 $
Average target price 14,77 $
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Lynton Independent Chairman
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Jerry James Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNAP INC.-76.91%17 908
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-59.12%2 172
DENA CO., LTD.7.85%1 477
FINVOLUTION GROUP-4.67%1 340
ANGI INC.-76.33%1 097
NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-65.02%1 053