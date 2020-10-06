Snap On : G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual

G.research, in conjunction with Gabelli Funds, will virtually host the 44th Annual Automotive Symposium on Monday, November 2nd & Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.This research meeting will feature presentations by senior management of several leading automotive companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, technical innovation, EV and macroeconomic trends. Investors should contact their salesperson for more information or to register or click on the link below.

Registration Link: https://www.research.gabellisecurities.com/conferences/2/register

Next Gen Auto Tech (EV, Autonomous, Connectivity) Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Momentum Dynamics (Private) MP Materials (NYSE: FVAC/MP) Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR) Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Volta Energy Technologies (Private) VNV Global (SK: VNV) Automotive Aftermarket And Used Car Opportunities AASA/MEMA (Industry Experts) AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Cox Automotive/Manheim (Industry Experts) Cooper Tire & Rubber Cos. (NYSE:CTB) Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Motor Car Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: PAG) CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Snap On Inc. (NYSE:SNA) Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Valvoline, Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Commercial Trucking Leaders Donaldson Corporation (NYSE: DCI) Navistar International Corp. (NYSE:NAV) Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

