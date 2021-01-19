Log in
Snap On : Mitchell 1 Adds Custom Text Message Campaigns to its SocialCRM Auto Repair Marketing Service

01/19/2021 | 01:38pm EST
For Immediate Release

Contact:

Jill Schafer

Mitchell 1 858-391-5251Jill.Schafer@mitchell1.com

Lynn Konsbruck Maximum Marketing Services 312-768-7362lkonsbruck@maxmarketing.com

Mitchell 1 Adds Custom Text Message Campaigns to its SocialCRM Auto Repair Marketing Service

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 - The Mitchell 1 SocialCRM auto repair marketingservice has added custom texting campaigns to its offerings, allowing auto repair shops to send personalized marketing messages directly to their customers' phones.

"We are excited to offer our shop customers the power of text message marketing with minimal effort on their part," said Marcus Mackell, product marketing manager for Mitchell 1 SocialCRM. "Text messages have become a critical part of a shop's overall marketing strategy, but do require some care in order to comply with federal and local privacy regulations. Our service handles all the heavy lifting of obtaining prior consent, making it easier for a shop to add texting to their marketing efforts."

The all-in-one texting solution allows shops to build marketing text messages to communicate directly with their customers. Offered at no additional cost to SocialCRM customers, shops can use customized messages to promote exclusive deals and share important notifications. Text campaigns are quick and easy to create and can be managed with just a few clicks from the SocialCRM dashboard.

SocialCRM Texting Campaigns include:

  • Automated and manual texting consent emails
  • Pre-settext campaign templates
  • Highly personalized messages to custom solicitation lists
  • Text message preview and sample text verification
  • Pre-scheduledtext campaigns up to one week in the future
  • Real-timeshop notifications of text responses
  • Real-timeshop notifications when new subscribers consent

Text marketing requires documented prior consent by the recipient. SocialCRM handles this critical aspect for shops by sending the shop's customers an email with a link to opt in to marketing messages. When the customer clicks the link and agrees to the promotional texting terms, they become a part of the shop's texting subscriber list.

16067 Babcock Street | San Diego, CA 92127

(858) 391-5000 www.Mitchell1.com

Text marketing campaigns are just the latest texting service offered by SocialCRM. The service also offers automated appointment reminders, shop notifications and thank-you texts to help keep customers engaged through ongoing messages from the shop.

The Mitchell 1 SocialCRM auto repair marketingservice is dedicated to providing the best and most comprehensive way to reach an entire customer database with unique marketing messages. Auto repair shops can retain existing customers with automated service reminders, thank-you messages and targeted e-mail promotions as well as attract new customers through verified reviews, professional websites, paid search campaigns and increased internet visibility.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.

About Mitchell 1:

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell 1 has been a leading provider of repair information solutions to the motor vehicle industry for more than 100 years. Mitchell 1 offers a complete line of integrated repair shop software and services to help automotive and commercial truck professionals improve productivity and profitability. ProDemand® optimized with SureTrack® is the most complete solution for OEM and real-world repair information and diagnostics. Manager SE is the industry standard for mechanical estimating and shop management information. The SocialCRM shop marketing service delivers automated marketing and customer engagement tools to help shop owners improve their bottom line profits. For the commercial trucking segment, TruckSeries provides information required to estimate labor times, diagnose and repair all makes of Class 4-8 trucks. For more information about Mitchell 1 products and services, visit the company's website at mitchell1.com. Follow Mitchell 1 on social media at https://www.facebook.com/Mitchell1ShopSolutions, https://www.instagram.com/mitchell1shopsolutionsand https://twitter.com/Mitchell1.

# # #

16067 Babcock Street | San Diego, CA 92127

(858) 391-5000 www.Mitchell1.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Snap On Inc. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 18:37:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
