Snap On : Mitchell 1 Adds Custom Text Message Campaigns to its SocialCRM Auto Repair Marketing Service

Mitchell 1 Adds Custom Text Message Campaigns to its SocialCRM Auto Repair Marketing Service

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 - The Mitchell 1 SocialCRM auto repair marketingservice has added custom texting campaigns to its offerings, allowing auto repair shops to send personalized marketing messages directly to their customers' phones.

"We are excited to offer our shop customers the power of text message marketing with minimal effort on their part," said Marcus Mackell, product marketing manager for Mitchell 1 SocialCRM. "Text messages have become a critical part of a shop's overall marketing strategy, but do require some care in order to comply with federal and local privacy regulations. Our service handles all the heavy lifting of obtaining prior consent, making it easier for a shop to add texting to their marketing efforts."

The all-in-one texting solution allows shops to build marketing text messages to communicate directly with their customers. Offered at no additional cost to SocialCRM customers, shops can use customized messages to promote exclusive deals and share important notifications. Text campaigns are quick and easy to create and can be managed with just a few clicks from the SocialCRM dashboard.

SocialCRM Texting Campaigns include:

Automated and manual texting consent emails

Pre-set text campaign templates

text campaign templates Highly personalized messages to custom solicitation lists

Text message preview and sample text verification

Pre-scheduled text campaigns up to one week in the future

text campaigns up to one week in the future Real-time shop notifications of text responses

shop notifications of text responses Real-time shop notifications when new subscribers consent

Text marketing requires documented prior consent by the recipient. SocialCRM handles this critical aspect for shops by sending the shop's customers an email with a link to opt in to marketing messages. When the customer clicks the link and agrees to the promotional texting terms, they become a part of the shop's texting subscriber list.

