Snap on : Adds New Features and Coverage to Latest Diagnostic Software Release

Live battery voltage readings found at the bottom corner of ZEUS and VERUS Edge

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Sept. 28, 2020 - Snap-on® is always connected with the needs of its customers, illustrated by a full century of revolutionary product development, engineered repair solutions and dedicated support that have repeatedly redefined the automotive service industry. With the latest software release, technicians can be confident that their diagnostic tool is ready to serve customers with its unparalleled depth in general and collision repair coverage. New features and coverage, plus everything from previous releases, allows Snap-on to provide customers with leading edge, innovative diagnostic solutions.

Always Connected. Always Ready. Always On.

Existing capabilities help technicians work simpler, faster and smarter:

Intelligent Diagnostics provides everything you need, and nothing you don't. For that specific issue on that specific vehicle. All right there, when and where you need it with continuous increases in coverage and capabilities before, during and after every software release

Snap-on Secure Vehicle Gateway ™ provides direct access to vehicles right from the scan tool for 2018 and newer Fiat Chrysler (FCA) models

Ethernet communications support with new adapter for applicable Jaguar, Land Rover and Volvo vehicles

Vehicle system report offers results for available systems, plus Global OBD-II codes and readiness monitors for a more complete view

Access to the Snap-on Cloud for up-to-the-second online storage. Archive, reference, retrieve and communicate vehicle systems reports, thermal images and more to customers, colleagues and insurance companies

Exclusive access to SureTrack, providing real fixes and verified parts replacement records from millions of successful repair orders

Exclusive Fast-Track guided component tests show how to test, where to connect and what results to look for

Guided component test training for over 70 topics and hundreds of on-tool courses ranging from five to 30 minutes, including power user tests, how to's and more

Software plans to get the most comprehensive coverage and features

Wide-ranging support programs, including a customer care hotline, extended warranty and free comprehensive online training and support

Technicians don't need to look any further than the latest Snap-on software to help them achieve faster and smarter fixes for complete and confident repairs, which results in satisfied customers. Keeping their diagnostic tool up-to-date maximizes their diagnostic investment and guarantees better performance than the day they bought it.

For more information about the latest software coverage and features or available software programs, contact a participating Snap-on Franchisee or other sales representative, or visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com/software.

About Snap-on Diagnostics:

Snap-on Diagnostics is part of Snap-on Incorporated, a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostics and repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct distributor and Internet channels.

Founded in 1920, Snap-on is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin. To learn more about any of Snap-on's diagnostic solutions, talk to a Snap-on representative or visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com.

