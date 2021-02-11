Log in
SNAP-ON

SNAP-ON

(SNA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Snap-on Incorporated : Declares Quarterly Dividend

02/11/2021 | 05:31pm EST
The Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) board of directors declared today a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.23 per share payable March 10, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 23, 2021. Snap-on has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends, without interruption or reduction, since 1939.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on also derives income from various financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. Products and services are sold through the company’s franchisee, company-direct, distributor and internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is a $3.6 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 464 M - -
Net income 2020 581 M - -
Net Debt 2020 721 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 2,31%
Capitalization 10 276 M 10 276 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 98,5%
Technical analysis trends SNAP-ON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 181,78 $
Last Close Price 189,55 $
Spread / Highest target 8,15%
Spread / Average Target -4,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas T. Pinchuk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Aldo J. Pagliari Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
June C. Lemerand Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Iain Boyd Vice President-Operations Development
Karen L. Daniel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP-ON10.76%10 276
ATLAS COPCO AB11.54%65 732
FANUC CORPORATION13.51%52 758
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION1.19%35 230
SANDVIK AB7.05%32 534
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED12.03%29 242
